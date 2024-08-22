Discovery Education Unveils New, Free Environmental Focused Learning Resources

Discovery Education today announced a new curated collection of free dynamic digital resources that encourages students to follow their curiosity and explore the natural world. These resources are made available to all students, teachers, and caregivers in the United States at no cost through the Environmental Education Initiative. Powered by worldwide edtech leader Discovery Education, the Environmental Education Initiative is a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to empower students to make informed decisions that support healthy environments and civic engagement.

The Environmental Education Initiative empowers learners with standards-aligned resources to explore contemporary topics in environmental studies. The newest content includes video lesson bundles and student activities exploring subjects such as energy conservation, forestry, clean drinking water, and more.

The resources from the Environmental Education Initiative are created with The National Environmental Education Foundation and other partners including Honeywell, LyondellBasell, Nucor, and Subaru of America, Inc. Each partner provides expertise, insight, and access to enable the creation of high-quality and standards-aligned dynamic digital resources and will help provide under-resourced schools across the United States no-cost access to the award-winning Discovery Education Experience learning platform.

"Experts at Stanford University carefully reviewed a body of academic literature over a 20-year period that measured the impacts of environmental education for K-12 students," said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "Among the benefits of environmental education were improved academic performance, enhanced critical thinking skills, improved life-building skills, and greater confidence, autonomy, and leadership. We are proud to work alongside our partners to help engage students in the world around them and build these essential skills."

To access Environmental Education Initiative resources, visit environmentaleducationinitiative.discoveryeducation.com. Educators with access to Discovery Education Experience can find these resources on the Environmental Education Initiative Channel.

