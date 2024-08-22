HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSI Systems, Inc. (the "Company" or "OSI Systems") (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to report strong fourth quarter financial results as outstanding performance in the Security division led to record revenues and record adjusted earnings per share. Fiscal 2024 was a great success for the Company. With a backlog near all-time highs and visibility into a robust pipeline of opportunities, we believe we are well positioned for a strong fiscal 2025."

For Q4 FY24, the Company reported revenues of $480.9 million, a 17% increase over the $411.9 million reported for the same quarter of the prior year. Net income for Q4 FY24 was $44.7 million, or $2.55 per diluted share, compared to net income of $42.4 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, for the same quarter of the prior year. Non-GAAP net income for Q4 FY24 was $49.7 million, or $2.84 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income for the same quarter of the prior year of $45.8 million, or $2.66 per diluted share.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, revenues were $1.54 billion, a 20% increase over the $1.28 billion reported for the prior fiscal year. Net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 was $128.2 million, or $7.38 per diluted share, compared to $91.8 million, or $5.34 per diluted share, for the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 was $141.2 million, or $8.13 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $106.7 million, or $6.21 per diluted share, for the prior year.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company's backlog was approximately $1.7 billion. Capital expenditures were $8.5 million and depreciation and amortization was $11.7 million for Q4 FY24.

Mr. Chopra commented, "The Security division's fourth quarter and year end results highlight our momentum with robust demand for our product and service offerings as well as our superior competitive position in many markets in which we operate, including in international markets representing substantial growth opportunities. Security division revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 27% year-over-year, leading to significant growth in adjusted operating income. Bookings were again solid and, importantly, even with a considerable conversion of backlog to revenue during the fourth quarter, our quarter-end backlog remains near all-time highs. This further bolsters our confidence for continued strong Security division performance."

Mr. Chopra continued, "As expected and consistent with our guidance from last quarter, our Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division bounced back to report record fourth quarter revenues. I am proud of the Optoelectronics and Manufacturing team's focus on continuous improvement. This division is poised for solid performance in fiscal 2025 with revenue growth expectations weighted to the second half."

Mr. Chopra also said, "We concluded fiscal 2024 with the strongest quarter of the fiscal year for the Healthcare division. Although the hospital spending environment continues to pose challenges for the patient monitoring sector, we anticipate a stronger fiscal 2025 as compared to fiscal 2024. We are focused on new product development, principally in our patient monitoring portfolio, which we believe will unlock new avenues of growth."

Subsequent to fiscal year end, in July 2024 the Company issued $350 million of convertible senior notes at an interest rate of 2.25% due in fiscal 2030, the net proceeds of which were partially used to reduce the outstanding balance under the Company's revolving credit facility.

Alan Edrick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We were pleased to successfully complete our convertible notes financing at attractive pricing. We expect this financing to facilitate continued growth while simultaneously reducing our weighted average cost of borrowing. This transaction reflects the strength of our business and is expected to result in significant interest savings."

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

For fiscal year 2025, the Company anticipates revenues in the range of $1.620 billion to $1.650 billion and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $8.80 to $9.15. Actual revenues and adjusted diluted earnings per share could vary from this guidance due to factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" or other factors.

The Company's fiscal 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis only. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of guidance for non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS to GAAP diluted EPS (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items and certain information is not available. This is due to the inherent difficulty and complexity in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of various items included in the calculation of GAAP diluted EPS but excluded in the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS, such as acquisition costs and other non-recurring items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control or cannot otherwise reasonably be predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the significance of unavailable information which may be material and therefore could result in GAAP diluted EPS, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, being materially different from projected non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes a presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP operating income (loss) by segment and non-GAAP operating margin, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP figures for all fiscal periods is provided to allow for the comparison of the underlying performance of the Company, net of impairment, restructuring and other charges (including certain legal costs), amortization of intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions, non-cash interest expense, and their associated tax effects, and the impact of discrete income tax items. Although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP figures, revenue generated from such intangibles is included within revenue in determining non-GAAP financial performance of the Company. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release provide (i) enhanced insight into the ongoing operations of the Company, (ii) meaningful information regarding the Company's financial results (excluding amounts management does not view as reflective of ongoing operating results) for purposes of planning, forecasting and assessing the performance of the Company's businesses, (iii) a meaningful comparison of financial results of the current period against results of past periods and (iv) financial results that are generally more comparable to financial results of peer companies than are GAAP figures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be assessed in isolation or as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be the same as measures used by other companies due to possible differences in methods and in the items or events for which adjustments are made.

Reconciliations of GAAP financial information to non-GAAP financial information are provided in the accompanying tables. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from those financial results should be carefully evaluated.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast beginning at 9:00am PT (12:00pm ET) today to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. To listen, please visit the Investor Relations section of the OSI Systems website at http://investors.osi-systems.com/index.cfm and follow the link that will be posted on the front page. A replay of the webcast will be available beginning shortly after the conclusion of the conference call until September 13, 2024. The replay can be accessed through the Company's website at www.osi-systems.com.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end-product markets. For more information on OSI Systems and its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-E

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to the Company's current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside the Company's control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information provided regarding expected revenues, earnings, growth, and operational performance in fiscal 2025 and beyond. The Company could be exposed to a variety of negative consequences as a result of delays related to the award of domestic and international contracts; failure to secure the renewal of key customer contracts; delays in customer programs; delays in revenue recognition related to the timing of customer acceptance; the impact of potential information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches; changes in domestic and foreign government spending and budgetary, procurement and trade policies adverse to the Company's businesses; the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict or conflicts in the Middle East, including the potential for broad economic disruption; global economic uncertainty; material delays and cancellations of orders or deliveries thereon, supply chain disruptions, plant closures, or other adverse impacts on the Company's ability to execute business plans; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; unfavorable interest rate fluctuations; effect of changes in tax legislation; market acceptance of the Company's new and existing technologies, products, and services; the Company's ability to win new business and convert orders received to sales within the current fiscal year; contract and regulatory compliance matters, and actions which, if brought, could result in judgments, settlements, fines, injunctions, debarment, or penalties; and other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those detailed herein and from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which could have a material and adverse impact on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. For additional information on these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent required to do so under federal securities laws.

OSI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Fiscal Year Ended

June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Revenues: Products $ 321,264 $ 390,342 $ 958,827 $ 1,207,590 Services 90,606 90,565 319,600 331,168 Total net revenues 411,870 480,907 1,278,427 1,538,758 Cost of goods sold: Products 218,575 274,408 676,772 822,346 Services 50,275 52,182 171,145 185,954 Total cost of goods sold 268,850 326,590 847,917 1,008,300 Gross profit 143,020 154,317 430,510 530,458 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 67,165 71,745 228,313 269,731 Research and development 15,504 15,859 59,352 65,275 Restructuring and other charges, net 3,200 3,895 7,566 6,391 Total operating expenses 85,869 91,499 295,231 341,397 Income from operations 57,151 62,818 135,279 189,061 Interest and other expense, net (5,702 ) (8,158 ) (20,041 ) (27,847 ) Income before income taxes 51,449 54,660 115,238 161,214 Provision for income taxes (9,068 ) (9,981 ) (23,460 ) (33,060 ) Net income $ 42,381 $ 44,679 $ 91,778 $ 128,154 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.46 $ 2.55 $ 5.34 $ 7.38 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 17,249 17,504 17,190 17,354

UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Fiscal Year Ended

June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Revenues - by Segment: Security division $ 269,103 $ 342,509 $ 760,291 $ 1,043,073 Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division, including intersegment revenues 100,918 102,069 387,431 384,268 Healthcare division 59,494 50,305 190,488 171,435 Intersegment eliminations (17,645 ) (13,976 ) (59,783 ) (60,018 ) Total $ 411,870 $ 480,907 $ 1,278,427 $ 1,538,758 Operating income (loss) - by Segment: Security division $ 49,009 $ 60,678 $ 115,023 $ 183,270 Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division 10,717 10,321 46,680 42,814 Healthcare division 6,546 3,856 11,365 6,013 Corporate (9,503 ) (10,081 ) (39,075 ) (40,913 ) Intersegment eliminations 382 (1,956 ) 1,286 (2,123 ) Total $ 57,151 $ 62,818 $ 135,279 $ 189,061

OSI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,750 $ 95,353 Accounts receivable, net 380,845 648,155 Inventories 338,008 397,939 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,300 74,077 Total current assets 839,903 1,215,524 Property and equipment, net 108,933 113,967 Goodwill 349,505 351,480 Intangible assets, net 140,857 139,529 Other non-current assets 116,488 115,508 Total Assets $ 1,555,686 $ 1,936,008 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Bank lines of credit $ 215,000 $ 384,000 Current portion of long-term debt 8,076 8,167 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 208,786 248,427 Other current liabilities 139,832 174,043 Total current liabilities 571,694 814,637 Long-term debt 136,491 129,383 Other long-term liabilities 121,336 128,505 Total liabilities 829,521 1,072,525 Total stockholders' equity 726,165 863,483 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,555,686 $ 1,936,008

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE (in thousands, except earnings per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Net income EPS Net income EPS Net income EPS Net income EPS GAAP basis $ 42,381 $ 2.46 $ 44,679 $ 2.55 $ 91,778 $ 5.34 $ 128,154 $ 7.38 Restructuring and other charges, net 3,200 0.19 3,895 0.22 7,566 0.44 6,391 0.37 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,706 0.21 4,498 0.26 14,932 0.87 16,766 0.97 Non-cash interest expense 159 0.01 - - 577 0.03 - - Tax benefit of above adjustments (1,425 ) (0.08 ) (1,796 ) (0.10 ) (5,267 ) (0.30 ) (5,428 ) (0.32 ) Discrete tax expense (benefit) (2,198 ) (0.13 ) (1,596 ) (0.09 ) (2,844 ) (0.17 ) (4,729 ) (0.27 ) Non-GAAP basis $ 45,823 $ 2.66 $ 49,680 $ 2.84 $ 106,742 $ 6.21 $ 141,154 $ 8.13

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AND OPERATING MARGIN BY SEGMENT (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Security Division Optoelectronics and

Manufacturing Division Healthcare Division Corporate /

Elimination Total % of

Sales % of

Sales % of

Sales % of

Sales GAAP basis - operating income (loss) $ 49,009 18.2 % $ 10,717 10.6 % $ 6,546 11.0 % $ (9,121 ) $ 57,151 13.9 % Restructuring and other charges, net 357 0.1 % 2,460 2.4 % 324 0.6 % 59 3,200 0.8 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,627 1.0 % 777 0.8 % 302 0.5 % - 3,706 0.9 % Non-GAAP basis- operating income (loss) $ 51,993 19.3 % $ 13,954 13.8 % $ 7,172 12.1 % $ (9,062 ) $ 64,057 15.6 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Security Division Optoelectronics and

Manufacturing Division Healthcare Division Corporate /

Elimination Total % of

Sales % of

Sales % of

Sales % of

Sales GAAP basis - operating income (loss) $ 60,678 17.7 % $ 10,321 10.1 % $ 3,856 7.7 % $ (12,037 ) $ 62,818 13.1 % Restructuring and other charges, net 54 0.0 % 2,468 2.4 % 499 1.0 % 874 3,895 0.8 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,801 0.8 % 1,396 1.4 % 301 0.6 % - 4,498 0.9 % Non-GAAP basis- operating income (loss) $ 63,533 18.5 % $ 14,185 13.9 % $ 4,656 9.3 % $ (11,163 ) $ 71,211 14.8 %

Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 Security Division Optoelectronics and

Manufacturing Division Healthcare Division Corporate /

Elimination Total % of

Sales % of

Sales % of

Sales % of

Sales GAAP basis - operating income (loss) $ 115,023 15.1 % $ 46,680 12.0 % $ 11,365 6.0 % $ (37,789 ) $ 135,279 10.6 % Restructuring and other charges, net 1,715 0.2 % 2,507 0.7 % 3,077 1.6 % 267 7,566 0.5 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,114 1.5 % 2,845 0.7 % 973 0.5 % - 14,932 1.2 % Non-GAAP basis- operating income (loss) $ 127,852 16.8 % $ 52,032 13.4 % $ 15,415 8.1 % $ (37,522 ) $ 157,777 12.3 % Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2024 Security Division Optoelectronics and

Manufacturing Division Healthcare Division Corporate /

Elimination Total % of

Sales % of

Sales % of

Sales % of

Sales GAAP basis - operating income (loss) $ 183,270 17.6 % $ 42,814 11.1 % $ 6,013 3.5 % $ (43,036 ) $ 189,061 12.3 % Restructuring and other charges, net 675 0.1 % 3,548 1.0 % 810 0.5 % 1,358 6,391 0.4 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,567 1.0 % 3,994 1.0 % 1,205 0.7 % - 16,766 1.1 % Non-GAAP basis- operating income (loss) $ 195,512 18.7 % $ 50,356 13.1 % $ 8,028 4.7 % $ (41,678 ) $ 212,218 13.8 %

Contacts

For Additional Information, Contact:

OSI Systems, Inc.

Ajay Vashishat

Vice President, Business Development

Tel: (310) 349-2237

avashishat@osi-systems.com