Corporate Secretarial Services Market to Reach $1.6 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 3.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global corporate secretarial services market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as enhancement of corporate governance standards, technological advancements corporate secretarial services industry.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Corporate Secretarial Services Market by Industry (Manufacturing, Retail, Financial Services and Technology), Size (Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises and Small Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the corporate secretarial services market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.6 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

However, the high cost of corporate secretarial services is expected to limit market expansion. Furthermore, the expansion of the market may be limited by small and medium-sized businesses' (SMEs) ignorance of corporate secretarial services. Due to rise in cloud-based technology there is a rise in market share for the next years. Moreover, the market is expected to witness prosperous opportunities due to rise in demand for corporate secretarial services in developing nations such as China and India.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $ 1.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $1.6 billion CAGR 3.3 % No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments Covered Type, Industry, Size, Application, and Region. Drivers Enhancement of corporate governance standards

Increasing emergence of large enterprises

Surge in the compliance with secretarial standards Opportunity Surging integration of advanced software solution Restraint Rise in cost of research and development activities

Segment Highlights

The corporate governance services segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

Due to Increase in demand for corporate governance services, which include administrative tasks, business documents, and compliance with regulations this segment is growing faster Furthermore, a growing number of businesses are outsourcing corporate secretarial services to improve operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

The charity companies' segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

The increased demand from multinational corporations looking for thorough regulatory compliance across several jurisdictions is driving the market growth. To efficiently handle their governance needs, these businesses have been prompted by this trend to work with corporate secretarial services providers.

The small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

The growing need for corporate secretarial services from small and medium-sized enterprises, who outsource to reduce expenses and streamline operations, is another factor driving the market. However, the growing need for efficient corporate governance services from small and medium-sized businesses as well as multinational firms is driving strong growth in the North American corporate secretarial services market.

Europe growing region during the forecast period.

Rise in demand from businesses in the region is driving the present growth phase of the European corporate secretarial services market. To improve operational performance and cost-effectiveness, a growing number of companies are choosing to outsource their corporate secretarial services. The need for corporate secretarial services to guarantee compliance with regional laws has been stoked by the explosion in business establishments in the European region. Furthermore, businesses are outsourcing their corporate secretarial services to other organizations due to the increasing requirement for compliance with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD).

Regional Outlook:

The corporate secretarial services market is expected to grow significantly across various regions. North America is currently leading the market, driven by the presence of key players and large-scale leasing of commercial equipment to conduct business operations. Europe is also expected to witness significant growth due to the focus on providing comprehensive leasing services to major manufacturing companies. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, driven by industrialization, infrastructure development, and the rise of e-commerce. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to contribute to the growth of the market, albeit at a slower pace compared to other regions. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance, as well as the need for efficient management of corporate documents and compliance with local regulations.

Key Players: -

Ecovis

COGENCY GLOBAL

UHY Hacker Young

Exceed

PKF

DP Information Network

Ernst & Young

PwC

TMF Group

Dillon Eustace

Deloitte

KPMG

Luther Corporate Services Pte Ltd

Tricor Group

RSM International

MSP Secretaries

Link Market Services

Mazar

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in global corporate secretarial services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In August 2022, Oak Engage, a software solution for internal communication and company secretarial functions, revolutionized the operational efficiency of NatWest. The company asserts that the utilization of Oak Engage has led to enhanced efficiency and the delivery of excellent services.

In September 2020, Smarp Oy introduced an AI-powered analytics suite that integrates AI and real-time analytics to assess the effectiveness of employee communication.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the corporate secretarial services market analysis from outlook 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing corporate secretarial services market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, corporate secretarial services market forecast and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the corporate secretarial services market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global corporate secretarial services market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Corporate Secretarial Services Market Key Segments:

By Industry

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial Services

Technology

By Size

Large Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Small Enterprises

By Type

Corporate Governance Services

Company Law Compliance Services

By Application

Charity Companies

Non-Listed PLCs

Listed Companies

Academy Schools

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

(France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

