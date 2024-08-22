The company plans to expand its U.S. presence, as its total funding exceeds $30 Million

VividQ, a leading deep technology innovator in computational holography, has announced the completion of an additional $7.5 million in Series A funding, bringing the company's total funding to over $30 million. The round was led by Foresight Group LLP and included new investors such as GameTech Ventures, and Florida-based Ruttenberg Gordon Investments (RGI), as well as existing investors.

"Spatial computing is rapidly growing as a consumer category, driven in part by the release of the Apple Vision Pro headset and advancements in generative AI from organizations such as Meta, which are pushing the extended reality (XR) industry beyond gaming to deliver immersive experiences across sports, entertainment, and everyday activities such as driving," said Darran Milne, Founder and CEO of VividQ. He added, "While some of the biggest brands are navigating significant technical challenges to achieve mass consumer adoption, VividQ's technology provides the solutions they need to deliver consumer-grade immersive experiences. Not only are we defining human-machine interaction beyond the headset, making science fiction a reality, but we are also setting the standard for the future of holographic display technology."

Following the company's success in serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), across gaming and automotive clients in Japan and the U.S., it intends to hire a U.S. lead and open a U.S. office in the coming year. The new round of funding will also expedite VividQ's product development roadmap, making its proprietary technology available to existing and new global business partners.

"VividQ has accelerated the commercialization of their breakthrough computer-generated holography technology and is well placed to capitalize on the next generation of AR/VR hardware," said Chris Wiles, Investment Director at Foresight Group. "We are thrilled to lead VividQ's Series A funding round and look forward to supporting them with their U.S. expansion plans."

VividQ has already secured multi-year partnerships with JVCKenwood and U.S.-based leaders in display and automotive technology, in addition to Fortune Global 500 brands developing consumer electronics displays and VR/AR headsets.

Yoshio Sonoda, CTO at JVCKenwood, comments, "Holography will deliver a paradigm shift in consumer experiences, especially in a market like VR, where limitations in current technology are holding it back from delivering the kind of jaw-dropping experience that consumers want. We are really pleased to be partnering with VividQ and seeing our cutting-edge LCoS displays be used to push the boundaries of VR and AR."

Founded in 2017 in Cambridge, U.K., VividQ is changing how we see the world and ultimately seeks to eliminate screens from digital experiences. For more information about VividQ, visit VividQ.com.

About VividQ

VividQ is changing how we see the world by engineering immersive 3D and holographic visual experiences within the world around us. VividQ's computational display technology is creating a future where real and virtual experiences are no longer separated by a screen. The company has partnered with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) including JVCKenwood to integrate its advanced software and hardware solutions into augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), automotive head-up displays, and other consumer electronics. Founded in 2017, the company is based in Cambridge, U.K., with partners and teams in the U.S. and Japan.

