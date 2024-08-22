

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday revealed the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.



The Treasury announced plans to sell $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Thursday.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The two-year and seven-year note auctions attracted above average demand, while the five-year note auction attracted average demand.



On Wednesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds attracted below average demand.



