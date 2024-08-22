Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
WKN: A40G0F | ISIN: FI4000571013 | Ticker-Symbol: C1C1
Tradegate
19.08.24
09:48 Uhr
45,880 Euro
-0,460
-0,99 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2024 17:34 Uhr
95 Leser
Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 22.8.2024



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 22 AUGUST 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 22.8.2024
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date22.8.2024
Bourse tradeBuy
ShareCGCBV
Amount15,000Shares
Average price/ share46.9388EUR
Total cost704,082.00EUR
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 494 050 shares
including the shares repurchased on 22.8.2024
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen







For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) businesses Hiab and MacGregor enable smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with leading cargo handling solutions and services. Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions. Cargotec's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 2.5 billion and it employs over 6,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment

  • CGCBV_22.8_trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b93558b9-4572-4027-be13-3b0ac9f886ba)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
