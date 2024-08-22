Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2024 Interim Results

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2024 Interim Results 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2024 Interim Results 
22-Aug-2024 / 16:21 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
                                                  Cairn Homes plc 
Notice of 2024 Interim Results 
 
Dublin/London, 22 August 2024: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", or the "Company") (Euronext Dublin: C5H/LSE: CRN) will issue 
its half year results for the period ended 30 June 2024 on Wednesday, 4 September 2024. 
The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (BST) that morning. 
On the same morning, an analyst and investor call will be hosted by the Company at 8:30am (BST). Please use the numbers 
below, quoting the following access code: 297278 
 
Ireland (Local):     +353 1 691 7842 
United Kingdom (Local): +44 20 3936 2999 
United States (Local):  +1 646 664 1960 
International (Local):  +44 20 3936 2999

-ENDS-

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer

Stephen Kane, Director of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

Ailbhe Molloy, Investor Relations Manager

Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Gavin McLoughlin

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.15,900 unit landbank across 36 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  342326 
EQS News ID:  1973463 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1973463&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2024 11:21 ET (15:21 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
