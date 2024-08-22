Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RFDZ | ISIN: KYG8701T1388 | Ticker-Symbol: TC2A
Tradegate
22.08.24
10:02 Uhr
0,530 Euro
+0,015
+2,91 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5300,54518:10
0,5300,54518:13
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2024 18:02 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TCL Electronics: Innovative Design Meets Advanced Technology: Unveiling TCL's QD-Mini LED Series

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / In a world where the number of television viewers has soared to an estimated 5.2 billion people, the evolution of home entertainment has reached unprecedented heights. The advent of broadband internet and the explosion of digital streaming services have transformed how we consume media, turning home entertainment and gaming into a multi-trillion-dollar industry. At the heart of this revolution is the rapid advancement of television technology, which has seen more innovation in the past decade than in the previous 50 years combined.

Gone are the days of bulky tube televisions that once dominated living rooms. Today's consumers demand more-greater picture quality, richer sound, seamless integration across platforms, and a sleek, modern design that complements their living spaces. In response to these demands, TCL, a global leader in television manufacturing, has dedicated itself to pushing the boundaries of technology and design.

TCL's relentless focus on innovation has led to the development of over 106,000 patent applications worldwide, with billions invested in research and development. This commitment to excellence has culminated in their latest ground-breaking series: the QD-Mini LED television series.

But it's not just about the technology-TCL has also placed a strong emphasis on design. The QD-Mini LED series boasts an ultra-slim, unbevelled exterior that is as beautiful as it is functional. The design allows for complete flexibility in installation, whether wall-mounted, set on a TV cabinet, or floor-standing, making it a perfect fit for any modern home.

TCL's innovation and design prowess have not gone unnoticed. The brand is now ranked as the global No.1 in the 98-inch TV category and holds the position of the overall No.2 television brand worldwide. This recognition is a testament to TCL's unwavering commitment to delivering world-class, cutting-edge technology to consumers around the globe.

As home entertainment continues to evolve, TCL remains at the forefront, setting new standards in both technology and design. The QD-Mini LED series is more than just a television-it's a glimpse into the future of home entertainment.

For those seeking the ultimate viewing experience, TCL's QD-Mini LED series is not just a recommendation; it's a revolution in television technology.

Contact Information

Thobile Mkhatshwa
Operations Director
thobile.mkhatshwa@imizamo.co.za
078 882 7978

SOURCE: TCL Electronics

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.