Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2024 18:26 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable: BIER Member Spotlight: Nick Enfield

Meet Nick Enfield

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable

Name: Nick Enfield | Senior Manager Global Environmental Sustainability

Company: Suntory Global Spirits

Connect with Nick on LinkedIn

Welcome to our series aimed at spotlighting the individual leaders within BIER member companies and stakeholder organizations. Learn how these practitioners and their companies are addressing pressing challenges around water, energy, agriculture, climate change, and what inspires each of them to advance environmental sustainability in the beverage sector and collectively, overall.

Briefly describe your role and responsibilities and how long you have worked with your company.

I've been with Suntory Global Spirits since late 2018, and I am currently in the role of Senior Manager for Global Environmental Sustainability. In this role, I provide subject matter expert support for our commercial, fulfillment, marketing, and public affairs functions. The primary focus of this role is to help the business meet the sustainability needs of our customers, monitor sustainability regulations and trends, and also lead a number of global initiatives on behalf of Suntory Global Spirits. I am focused on capturing the voice of the customer from a sustainability perspective - My aim is to ensure that ways of working and communicating, as well as reporting externally within customer conversations, are met. I participate in customer meetings and thought leadership and help provide regular updates to our commercial organization for reporting and monitoring. I work closely with our public affairs and regulatory affairs teams as we evaluate and put a framework behind the risk impact, not only from a reputation perspective but also from a financial and operational one, to ensure that we communicate effectively and that the findings are presented to our leadership. Ultimately, it's imperative that we maintain awareness of global environmental sustainability trends, tools, and other resources. Translating and applying those potential opportunities helps ensure our programs and strategies stay up-to-date and aligned with the expectations of not only our customers but also internal stakeholders and the community.

How has the company's sustainability program evolved over the years, and what are your specific priorities for 2024?

In 2021, we launched our Proof Positive sustainability strategy. This is our comprehensive enterprise-wide sustainability strategy with long-term commitments to protect our natural resources for future generations. Sustainability is intrinsically linked with our business. More sustainably sourced ingredients make higher quality products and, in the long run, we don't have a business if we don't have the purest water, or the finest grain to make the best whisky.

All of our goals are aligned with the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) and stem from that vision of a sustainable society, ensuring that we are enriching people's lives, and those of our communities, and conserving the natural environment. One of the great things about Suntory Global Spirits is that everyone, including our executive leaders, our brand teams, our operations teams, managers, associates, and all the teams on the ground, each play a part in implementing our Proof Positive strategy.

Proof Positive has three pillars: Nature Positive, Community Positive, and Consumer Positive. Nature Positive focuses on minimizing our impact and addresses water, climate, forest, field, and packaging

Consumer Positive is about working to provide information about our products to help consumers make the right choices for personal well-being, build a culture of responsibility, and reduce alcohol-related harm in the community.

Community Positive is focused on nurturing our communities and building a more inclusive and equitable culture where everyone can thrive.

We've made some fantastic achievements and progress against our commitments since launching Proof Positive. Whether it's some of the more recent news about collaborating with governments in terms of ensuring working with local innovators, technology innovators, and governments to use hydrogen instead of fossil fuels to help decarbonize our distillation process, or it's celebrating a world first by successfully trialing direct fire distillation with hydrogen at our Hakushu distillery, we've achieved some really exciting things. We want to push that further and accelerate progress, in partnership with our parent company Suntory Holdings. I think with the team that we've got here at Suntory Global Spirits, we are in a really good position to accelerate our progress.

Learn more about Nick Enfield in this BIER Member Spotlight.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/beverage-industry-environmental-roundtable
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.