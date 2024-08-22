DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 22-Aug-2024 / 16:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 22 August 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 22 August 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 240,308 Highest price paid per share: 107.00p Lowest price paid per share: 104.50p 106.4436p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 339,828,526 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (339,828,526) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 106.4436p 240,308

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 35217 107.00 10:03:00 00071107018TRLO0 XLON 100000 107.00 12:40:46 00071110128TRLO0 XLON 2702 106.50 14:41:08 00071113236TRLO0 XLON 1857 106.50 14:41:08 00071113237TRLO0 XLON 2091 106.50 14:41:08 00071113238TRLO0 XLON 5757 106.50 14:41:08 00071113239TRLO0 XLON 2414 106.50 14:41:08 00071113240TRLO0 XLON 6482 106.00 14:43:05 00071113263TRLO0 XLON 3518 106.00 14:43:05 00071113264TRLO0 XLON 638 106.00 14:43:05 00071113265TRLO0 XLON 8155 106.00 14:43:06 00071113271TRLO0 XLON 62 106.00 15:22:47 00071114648TRLO0 XLON 1200 106.00 15:22:47 00071114649TRLO0 XLON 3303 106.00 15:22:47 00071114650TRLO0 XLON 373 106.00 15:22:47 00071114651TRLO0 XLON 1513 106.00 15:22:47 00071114652TRLO0 XLON 840 106.00 15:22:47 00071114653TRLO0 XLON 1013 106.00 15:22:47 00071114654TRLO0 XLON 634 106.00 15:30:25 00071114953TRLO0 XLON 112 106.00 15:30:25 00071114954TRLO0 XLON 897 106.00 15:30:47 00071114975TRLO0 XLON 666 106.00 15:30:47 00071114976TRLO0 XLON 310 106.00 15:34:45 00071115175TRLO0 XLON 880 106.00 15:34:45 00071115176TRLO0 XLON 666 106.00 15:34:45 00071115177TRLO0 XLON 840 106.00 15:34:45 00071115178TRLO0 XLON 1860 106.00 15:34:45 00071115179TRLO0 XLON 1004 106.00 15:34:45 00071115180TRLO0 XLON 152 106.00 15:34:45 00071115181TRLO0 XLON 840 106.00 15:35:55 00071115217TRLO0 XLON 3040 106.00 15:35:55 00071115218TRLO0 XLON 981 106.00 15:35:55 00071115219TRLO0 XLON 2708 106.00 15:35:55 00071115220TRLO0 XLON 7453 105.50 14:43:06 00071113274TRLO0 XLON 1361 105.50 15:02:47 00071114111TRLO0 XLON 3434 105.50 15:02:47 00071114112TRLO0 XLON 175 105.50 15:02:47 00071114113TRLO0 XLON 6447 105.50 15:22:47 00071114646TRLO0 XLON 1214 105.50 15:22:47 00071114647TRLO0 XLON 8193 105.50 15:34:36 00071115174TRLO0 XLON 6351 105.00 15:47:29 00071115556TRLO0 XLON 363 105.00 15:47:45 00071115560TRLO0 XLON 2459 105.00 15:47:45 00071115561TRLO0 XLON 4965 105.00 15:47:45 00071115562TRLO0 XLON 1366 104.50 16:08:48 00071116414TRLO0 XLON 3802 104.50 16:08:48 00071116415TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

