Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Aug-2024 / 16:59 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
22 August 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               22 August 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      240,308 
Highest price paid per share:         107.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          104.50p 
                        106.4436p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 339,828,526 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (339,828,526) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      106.4436p                    240,308

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
35217               107.00      10:03:00          00071107018TRLO0      XLON 
100000              107.00      12:40:46          00071110128TRLO0      XLON 
2702               106.50      14:41:08          00071113236TRLO0      XLON 
1857               106.50      14:41:08          00071113237TRLO0      XLON 
2091               106.50      14:41:08          00071113238TRLO0      XLON 
5757               106.50      14:41:08          00071113239TRLO0      XLON 
2414               106.50      14:41:08          00071113240TRLO0      XLON 
6482               106.00      14:43:05          00071113263TRLO0      XLON 
3518               106.00      14:43:05          00071113264TRLO0      XLON 
638                106.00      14:43:05          00071113265TRLO0      XLON 
8155               106.00      14:43:06          00071113271TRLO0      XLON 
62                106.00      15:22:47          00071114648TRLO0      XLON 
1200               106.00      15:22:47          00071114649TRLO0      XLON 
3303               106.00      15:22:47          00071114650TRLO0      XLON 
373                106.00      15:22:47          00071114651TRLO0      XLON 
1513               106.00      15:22:47          00071114652TRLO0      XLON 
840                106.00      15:22:47          00071114653TRLO0      XLON 
1013               106.00      15:22:47          00071114654TRLO0      XLON 
634                106.00      15:30:25          00071114953TRLO0      XLON 
112                106.00      15:30:25          00071114954TRLO0      XLON 
897                106.00      15:30:47          00071114975TRLO0      XLON 
666                106.00      15:30:47          00071114976TRLO0      XLON 
310                106.00      15:34:45          00071115175TRLO0      XLON 
880                106.00      15:34:45          00071115176TRLO0      XLON 
666                106.00      15:34:45          00071115177TRLO0      XLON 
840                106.00      15:34:45          00071115178TRLO0      XLON 
1860               106.00      15:34:45          00071115179TRLO0      XLON 
1004               106.00      15:34:45          00071115180TRLO0      XLON 
152                106.00      15:34:45          00071115181TRLO0      XLON 
840                106.00      15:35:55          00071115217TRLO0      XLON 
3040               106.00      15:35:55          00071115218TRLO0      XLON 
981                106.00      15:35:55          00071115219TRLO0      XLON 
2708               106.00      15:35:55          00071115220TRLO0      XLON 
7453               105.50      14:43:06          00071113274TRLO0      XLON 
1361               105.50      15:02:47          00071114111TRLO0      XLON 
3434               105.50      15:02:47          00071114112TRLO0      XLON 
175                105.50      15:02:47          00071114113TRLO0      XLON 
6447               105.50      15:22:47          00071114646TRLO0      XLON 
1214               105.50      15:22:47          00071114647TRLO0      XLON 
8193               105.50      15:34:36          00071115174TRLO0      XLON 
6351               105.00      15:47:29          00071115556TRLO0      XLON 
363                105.00      15:47:45          00071115560TRLO0      XLON 
2459               105.00      15:47:45          00071115561TRLO0      XLON 
4965               105.00      15:47:45          00071115562TRLO0      XLON 
1366               104.50      16:08:48          00071116414TRLO0      XLON 
3802               104.50      16:08:48          00071116415TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  342327 
EQS News ID:  1973487 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1973487&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2024 11:59 ET (15:59 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
