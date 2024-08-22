Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 22-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 22 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 100,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 412.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 401.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 406.735p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,345,156 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,701,294.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 100,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 406.735

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 1351 404.00 08:16:10 00071104345TRLO0 XLON 1213 404.00 08:17:15 00071104361TRLO0 XLON 1094 405.00 08:51:38 00071104892TRLO0 XLON 1220 408.00 09:19:38 00071105620TRLO0 XLON 888 407.00 09:25:15 00071105911TRLO0 XLON 622 407.00 09:25:15 00071105912TRLO0 XLON 1034 406.50 09:30:38 00071106056TRLO0 XLON 1130 406.00 10:35:11 00071108148TRLO0 XLON 27 405.00 10:59:08 00071108442TRLO0 XLON 19 405.00 10:59:52 00071108451TRLO0 XLON 181 405.00 11:07:46 00071108493TRLO0 XLON 327 405.00 11:07:46 00071108494TRLO0 XLON 250 405.00 11:07:46 00071108495TRLO0 XLON 360 405.00 11:07:46 00071108496TRLO0 XLON 88 404.50 11:09:46 00071108539TRLO0 XLON 1110 404.50 11:09:51 00071108541TRLO0 XLON 950 405.00 11:35:17 00071108806TRLO0 XLON 980 405.50 11:43:30 00071108941TRLO0 XLON 303 405.50 11:49:13 00071108995TRLO0 XLON 1022 405.50 12:07:25 00071109183TRLO0 XLON 14 412.00 12:21:55 00071109543TRLO0 XLON 11 412.00 12:21:55 00071109544TRLO0 XLON 285 412.00 12:21:55 00071109545TRLO0 XLON 1963 412.00 12:21:55 00071109546TRLO0 XLON 1040 410.50 12:22:45 00071109567TRLO0 XLON 1103 410.50 12:22:45 00071109568TRLO0 XLON 1200 410.00 12:22:45 00071109576TRLO0 XLON 267 410.00 12:22:45 00071109577TRLO0 XLON 522 410.00 12:22:45 00071109578TRLO0 XLON 1104 409.00 12:23:15 00071109590TRLO0 XLON 1324 409.00 12:30:47 00071109720TRLO0 XLON 1192 409.00 12:30:47 00071109721TRLO0 XLON 1288 409.00 12:30:47 00071109724TRLO0 XLON 1684 409.00 12:30:47 00071109725TRLO0 XLON 1320 409.00 12:30:47 00071109726TRLO0 XLON 1286 409.00 12:30:47 00071109727TRLO0 XLON 1275 409.00 12:30:47 00071109728TRLO0 XLON 48 409.00 12:30:47 00071109729TRLO0 XLON 1369 409.00 12:31:05 00071109900TRLO0 XLON 307 409.00 12:31:05 00071109901TRLO0 XLON 1271 409.00 12:31:05 00071109902TRLO0 XLON 1257 409.00 12:31:10 00071109917TRLO0 XLON 95 409.00 12:31:10 00071109918TRLO0 XLON 608 409.00 12:31:28 00071109943TRLO0 XLON 496 409.00 12:31:28 00071109944TRLO0 XLON 1219 408.50 12:32:00 00071109972TRLO0 XLON 1255 407.50 12:32:16 00071109993TRLO0 XLON 320 407.00 12:46:43 00071110261TRLO0 XLON 1088 407.50 13:03:34 00071110628TRLO0 XLON 1407 407.50 13:06:59 00071110706TRLO0 XLON 860 407.50 13:06:59 00071110707TRLO0 XLON 851 407.50 13:07:01 00071110718TRLO0 XLON 389 407.50 13:07:01 00071110719TRLO0 XLON 117 407.50 13:07:07 00071110747TRLO0 XLON 1006 407.50 13:07:07 00071110748TRLO0 XLON 409 408.00 13:10:29 00071110984TRLO0 XLON 1080 408.00 13:11:38 00071111052TRLO0 XLON 1093 408.00 13:15:33 00071111152TRLO0 XLON 76 408.00 13:22:11 00071111320TRLO0 XLON 650 408.00 13:22:11 00071111321TRLO0 XLON 108 408.00 13:22:11 00071111322TRLO0 XLON 1056 408.00 13:35:54 00071111763TRLO0 XLON 1174 408.00 13:43:11 00071111890TRLO0 XLON 1122 408.00 13:43:11 00071111891TRLO0 XLON 787 408.00 13:43:17 00071111923TRLO0 XLON 26 408.00 13:45:55 00071111982TRLO0 XLON 387 407.50 13:46:28 00071111989TRLO0 XLON

5 407.50 13:46:28 00071111990TRLO0 XLON 1429 407.50 14:02:48 00071112371TRLO0 XLON 526 407.50 14:02:48 00071112372TRLO0 XLON 1218 408.00 14:06:37 00071112486TRLO0 XLON 1135 408.50 14:21:03 00071112824TRLO0 XLON 1054 407.50 14:30:12 00071112958TRLO0 XLON 1195 406.50 14:30:40 00071112976TRLO0 XLON 1033 404.50 14:46:54 00071113338TRLO0 XLON 1053 403.00 14:58:08 00071113957TRLO0 XLON 1078 403.50 15:03:50 00071114127TRLO0 XLON 301 403.00 15:04:55 00071114150TRLO0 XLON 96 403.00 15:04:55 00071114151TRLO0 XLON 125 403.00 15:04:55 00071114152TRLO0 XLON 618 403.00 15:04:55 00071114153TRLO0 XLON 1132 401.50 15:08:50 00071114265TRLO0 XLON 132 401.50 15:08:50 00071114266TRLO0 XLON 1230 403.00 15:25:15 00071114700TRLO0 XLON 99 404.00 15:25:39 00071114715TRLO0 XLON 1274 404.00 15:33:53 00071115163TRLO0 XLON 274 403.50 15:34:18 00071115169TRLO0 XLON 1260 404.00 15:47:57 00071115573TRLO0 XLON 371 403.50 15:49:18 00071115613TRLO0 XLON 629 403.50 15:50:01 00071115634TRLO0 XLON 1140 403.50 15:50:01 00071115635TRLO0 XLON 374 402.50 15:51:06 00071115656TRLO0 XLON 362 402.50 15:52:07 00071115670TRLO0 XLON 109 402.50 15:52:50 00071115702TRLO0 XLON 748 402.50 15:52:50 00071115703TRLO0 XLON 179 405.00 16:12:46 00071116565TRLO0 XLON 3099 405.50 16:12:46 00071116566TRLO0 XLON 518 406.50 16:13:47 00071116600TRLO0 XLON 403 406.50 16:13:47 00071116601TRLO0 XLON 3333 406.50 16:13:47 00071116602TRLO0 XLON 950 406.50 16:13:47 00071116603TRLO0 XLON 374 406.50 16:14:47 00071116624TRLO0 XLON 844 406.50 16:14:53 00071116632TRLO0 XLON 1269 406.50 16:14:53 00071116633TRLO0 XLON 600 406.50 16:14:53 00071116634TRLO0 XLON 125 406.00 16:15:04 00071116656TRLO0 XLON 125 406.00 16:15:04 00071116657TRLO0 XLON 946 406.00 16:15:04 00071116658TRLO0 XLON 950 406.00 16:15:04 00071116659TRLO0 XLON 600 406.00 16:15:04 00071116660TRLO0 XLON 141 406.00 16:15:04 00071116661TRLO0 XLON 283 406.00 16:15:42 00071116680TRLO0 XLON 125 406.00 16:15:42 00071116681TRLO0 XLON 243 406.00 16:16:17 00071116727TRLO0 XLON 1159 406.50 16:19:19 00071116886TRLO0 XLON 950 406.50 16:19:19 00071116887TRLO0 XLON 199 406.50 16:19:19 00071116888TRLO0 XLON 1259 405.50 16:19:33 00071116894TRLO0 XLON 1080 405.50 16:19:33 00071116895TRLO0 XLON 1087 405.50 16:20:36 00071116983TRLO0 XLON 374 405.50 16:21:38 00071117039TRLO0 XLON 798 405.50 16:21:38 00071117040TRLO0 XLON 141 405.50 16:21:40 00071117045TRLO0 XLON 250 405.50 16:21:40 00071117046TRLO0 XLON 125 405.50 16:21:40 00071117047TRLO0 XLON 740 405.50 16:21:40 00071117048TRLO0 XLON 1175 405.00 16:22:33 00071117095TRLO0 XLON 950 405.50 16:22:33 00071117096TRLO0 XLON 311 405.50 16:22:33 00071117097TRLO0 XLON 821 405.50 16:23:03 00071117110TRLO0 XLON 496 406.00 16:23:18 00071117129TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

