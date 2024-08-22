Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
22.08.24
16:07 Uhr
4,660 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
22.08.2024 19:01 Uhr
214 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own -3-

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 22 August 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            100,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            412.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            401.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            406.735p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,345,156 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,701,294.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 100,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 406.735

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
1351               404.00      08:16:10          00071104345TRLO0      XLON 
1213               404.00      08:17:15          00071104361TRLO0      XLON 
1094               405.00      08:51:38          00071104892TRLO0      XLON 
1220               408.00      09:19:38          00071105620TRLO0      XLON 
888                407.00      09:25:15          00071105911TRLO0      XLON 
622                407.00      09:25:15          00071105912TRLO0      XLON 
1034               406.50      09:30:38          00071106056TRLO0      XLON 
1130               406.00      10:35:11          00071108148TRLO0      XLON 
27                405.00      10:59:08          00071108442TRLO0      XLON 
19                405.00      10:59:52          00071108451TRLO0      XLON 
181                405.00      11:07:46          00071108493TRLO0      XLON 
327                405.00      11:07:46          00071108494TRLO0      XLON 
250                405.00      11:07:46          00071108495TRLO0      XLON 
360                405.00      11:07:46          00071108496TRLO0      XLON 
88                404.50      11:09:46          00071108539TRLO0      XLON 
1110               404.50      11:09:51          00071108541TRLO0      XLON 
950                405.00      11:35:17          00071108806TRLO0      XLON 
980                405.50      11:43:30          00071108941TRLO0      XLON 
303                405.50      11:49:13          00071108995TRLO0      XLON 
1022               405.50      12:07:25          00071109183TRLO0      XLON 
14                412.00      12:21:55          00071109543TRLO0      XLON 
11                412.00      12:21:55          00071109544TRLO0      XLON 
285                412.00      12:21:55          00071109545TRLO0      XLON 
1963               412.00      12:21:55          00071109546TRLO0      XLON 
1040               410.50      12:22:45          00071109567TRLO0      XLON 
1103               410.50      12:22:45          00071109568TRLO0      XLON 
1200               410.00      12:22:45          00071109576TRLO0      XLON 
267                410.00      12:22:45          00071109577TRLO0      XLON 
522                410.00      12:22:45          00071109578TRLO0      XLON 
1104               409.00      12:23:15          00071109590TRLO0      XLON 
1324               409.00      12:30:47          00071109720TRLO0      XLON 
1192               409.00      12:30:47          00071109721TRLO0      XLON 
1288               409.00      12:30:47          00071109724TRLO0      XLON 
1684               409.00      12:30:47          00071109725TRLO0      XLON 
1320               409.00      12:30:47          00071109726TRLO0      XLON 
1286               409.00      12:30:47          00071109727TRLO0      XLON 
1275               409.00      12:30:47          00071109728TRLO0      XLON 
48                409.00      12:30:47          00071109729TRLO0      XLON 
1369               409.00      12:31:05          00071109900TRLO0      XLON 
307                409.00      12:31:05          00071109901TRLO0      XLON 
1271               409.00      12:31:05          00071109902TRLO0      XLON 
1257               409.00      12:31:10          00071109917TRLO0      XLON 
95                409.00      12:31:10          00071109918TRLO0      XLON 
608                409.00      12:31:28          00071109943TRLO0      XLON 
496                409.00      12:31:28          00071109944TRLO0      XLON 
1219               408.50      12:32:00          00071109972TRLO0      XLON 
1255               407.50      12:32:16          00071109993TRLO0      XLON 
320                407.00      12:46:43          00071110261TRLO0      XLON 
1088               407.50      13:03:34          00071110628TRLO0      XLON 
1407               407.50      13:06:59          00071110706TRLO0      XLON 
860                407.50      13:06:59          00071110707TRLO0      XLON 
851                407.50      13:07:01          00071110718TRLO0      XLON 
389                407.50      13:07:01          00071110719TRLO0      XLON 
117                407.50      13:07:07          00071110747TRLO0      XLON 
1006               407.50      13:07:07          00071110748TRLO0      XLON 
409                408.00      13:10:29          00071110984TRLO0      XLON 
1080               408.00      13:11:38          00071111052TRLO0      XLON 
1093               408.00      13:15:33          00071111152TRLO0      XLON 
76                408.00      13:22:11          00071111320TRLO0      XLON 
650                408.00      13:22:11          00071111321TRLO0      XLON 
108                408.00      13:22:11          00071111322TRLO0      XLON 
1056               408.00      13:35:54          00071111763TRLO0      XLON 
1174               408.00      13:43:11          00071111890TRLO0      XLON 
1122               408.00      13:43:11          00071111891TRLO0      XLON 
787                408.00      13:43:17          00071111923TRLO0      XLON 
26                408.00      13:45:55          00071111982TRLO0      XLON 
387                407.50      13:46:28          00071111989TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2024 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

5                 407.50      13:46:28          00071111990TRLO0      XLON 
1429               407.50      14:02:48          00071112371TRLO0      XLON 
526                407.50      14:02:48          00071112372TRLO0      XLON 
1218               408.00      14:06:37          00071112486TRLO0      XLON 
1135               408.50      14:21:03          00071112824TRLO0      XLON 
1054               407.50      14:30:12          00071112958TRLO0      XLON 
1195               406.50      14:30:40          00071112976TRLO0      XLON 
1033               404.50      14:46:54          00071113338TRLO0      XLON 
1053               403.00      14:58:08          00071113957TRLO0      XLON 
1078               403.50      15:03:50          00071114127TRLO0      XLON 
301                403.00      15:04:55          00071114150TRLO0      XLON 
96                403.00      15:04:55          00071114151TRLO0      XLON 
125                403.00      15:04:55          00071114152TRLO0      XLON 
618                403.00      15:04:55          00071114153TRLO0      XLON 
1132               401.50      15:08:50          00071114265TRLO0      XLON 
132                401.50      15:08:50          00071114266TRLO0      XLON 
1230               403.00      15:25:15          00071114700TRLO0      XLON 
99                404.00      15:25:39          00071114715TRLO0      XLON 
1274               404.00      15:33:53          00071115163TRLO0      XLON 
274                403.50      15:34:18          00071115169TRLO0      XLON 
1260               404.00      15:47:57          00071115573TRLO0      XLON 
371                403.50      15:49:18          00071115613TRLO0      XLON 
629                403.50      15:50:01          00071115634TRLO0      XLON 
1140               403.50      15:50:01          00071115635TRLO0      XLON 
374                402.50      15:51:06          00071115656TRLO0      XLON 
362                402.50      15:52:07          00071115670TRLO0      XLON 
109                402.50      15:52:50          00071115702TRLO0      XLON 
748                402.50      15:52:50          00071115703TRLO0      XLON 
179                405.00      16:12:46          00071116565TRLO0      XLON 
3099               405.50      16:12:46          00071116566TRLO0      XLON 
518                406.50      16:13:47          00071116600TRLO0      XLON 
403                406.50      16:13:47          00071116601TRLO0      XLON 
3333               406.50      16:13:47          00071116602TRLO0      XLON 
950                406.50      16:13:47          00071116603TRLO0      XLON 
374                406.50      16:14:47          00071116624TRLO0      XLON 
844                406.50      16:14:53          00071116632TRLO0      XLON 
1269               406.50      16:14:53          00071116633TRLO0      XLON 
600                406.50      16:14:53          00071116634TRLO0      XLON 
125                406.00      16:15:04          00071116656TRLO0      XLON 
125                406.00      16:15:04          00071116657TRLO0      XLON 
946                406.00      16:15:04          00071116658TRLO0      XLON 
950                406.00      16:15:04          00071116659TRLO0      XLON 
600                406.00      16:15:04          00071116660TRLO0      XLON 
141                406.00      16:15:04          00071116661TRLO0      XLON 
283                406.00      16:15:42          00071116680TRLO0      XLON 
125                406.00      16:15:42          00071116681TRLO0      XLON 
243                406.00      16:16:17          00071116727TRLO0      XLON 
1159               406.50      16:19:19          00071116886TRLO0      XLON 
950                406.50      16:19:19          00071116887TRLO0      XLON 
199                406.50      16:19:19          00071116888TRLO0      XLON 
1259               405.50      16:19:33          00071116894TRLO0      XLON 
1080               405.50      16:19:33          00071116895TRLO0      XLON 
1087               405.50      16:20:36          00071116983TRLO0      XLON 
374                405.50      16:21:38          00071117039TRLO0      XLON 
798                405.50      16:21:38          00071117040TRLO0      XLON 
141                405.50      16:21:40          00071117045TRLO0      XLON 
250                405.50      16:21:40          00071117046TRLO0      XLON 
125                405.50      16:21:40          00071117047TRLO0      XLON 
740                405.50      16:21:40          00071117048TRLO0      XLON 
1175               405.00      16:22:33          00071117095TRLO0      XLON 
950                405.50      16:22:33          00071117096TRLO0      XLON 
311                405.50      16:22:33          00071117097TRLO0      XLON 
821                405.50      16:23:03          00071117110TRLO0      XLON 
496                406.00      16:23:18          00071117129TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
                        +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations 
                        molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  342329 
EQS News ID:  1973493 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1973493&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2024 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.