DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own securities - conclusion and extension of buyback programme

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own securities - conclusion and extension of buyback programme 22-Aug-2024 / 18:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own securities - conclusion and extension of buyback programme The Company announces that following the repurchase of 8,543 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each ("Ordinary Shares") as detailed below, it has today concluded the Share Buyback Programme announced on 22 March 2024 (the "Programme"). In aggregate the Company has repurchased 1 million 'A' ordinary shares for a total consideration of GBP6.7 million. Further, the Company has agreed to extend the Programme with Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") to repurchase up to a further 2.5 million 'A' ordinary shares of 40 pence each in the Company. Ordinary shares purchased today on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Numis are as follows: Date of Purchase 22/08/2024 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 8,543 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 750.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 744.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 746.4884

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 40,082,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 4,013,871 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 36,068,468. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

22 August 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 22 August 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 746.4884 8,543

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 5000 744.00 08:41:02 00071104724TRLO0 XLON 3543 750.00 11:02:50 00071108465TRLO0 XLON

---End---

