ClimateAi Unveils Breakthrough 1km Resolution Climate Risk Forecasting Using Physics-Informed Machine Learning

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClimateAi, a pioneer in AI-driven climate intelligence, announces a revolutionary upgrade to its ClimateLens platform. Using physics-informed ML models, it delivers high resolution 1km forecasts from 1 week to 6 months, offering businesses unparalleled accuracy and time edge in climate risk predictions. This downscaled resolution is already being used by leading Fortune 500 companies to anticipate weather volatility, reduce climate-related risks, and seize new opportunities.

ClimateAi's proprietary physics-informed ML models, enable more accurate, localized forecasts without the need for costly hardware investments. By downscaling from a 25km to a 1km resolution, these models, including GenAI innovations), provide hyper-local insights that account for microclimates, crucial in complex terrains like mountainous or coastal regions. This approach corrects biases in global climate models, offering climate insights tailored to specific customer needs at a fraction of the cost and computational effort required by traditional high-resolution regional models.

"Our new downscaling capabilities allow businesses to access highly accurate weather and climate forecasts without heavy infrastructure costs. Companies in the Food & Beverage sector, for example, can now better understand the basis risks associated with sourcing key crops and commodities," said Himanshu Gupta, CEO of ClimateAi. "Customers are already seeing the value, as they are getting hyper localized insights on sourcing risk faster and more accurately than the rest of the market."

This transformative technology is being embraced by industry leaders in F&B and agribusiness, who are leveraging it to gain a competitive edge. Brian Golden, Head of Suntory Global Supply Solutions, remarked, "We've seen temperature extremes coming combined with droughts. We saw that kind of alert come through for coffee something like 5 to 7 days before the market was talking about it…I think picking up one or two insights like this can have huge dividends in this space."

ClimateAi helps companies manage climate risk with actionable intelligence, enhancing global supply chain resilience. Leveraging proprietary AI and ML, the ClimateLens platform quantifies climate impacts and provides business-specific insights that reduce climate risk exposure and unlock new value opportunities. Headquartered in San Francisco, ClimateAi partners with over 60 of the top 200 Food & Beverage companies, including Suntory Holdings, ITC, AB-Inbev, and McCain, to standardize climate risk assessments across multiple supply chains, helping businesses adapt and bring climate resilience to our global economy.

