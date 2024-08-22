Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024

WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 02M
Tradegate
22.08.24
21:05 Uhr
25,035 Euro
-0,015
-0,06 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 Per Share

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 19, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 5, 2024.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Investors

Media

Joan Tong, CFA

Ben Pratt

The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company

863-640-0826

813-775-4206

joan.tong@mosaicco.com

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Jason Tremblay

The Mosaic Company

813-775-4226

jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
