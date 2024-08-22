

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intuit Inc. (INTU):



Earnings: -$20 million in Q4 vs. $89 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q4 vs. $0.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $563 million or $1.99 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.84 per share Revenue: $3.184 billion in Q4 vs. $2.712 billion in the same period last year.



