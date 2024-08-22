Anzeige
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2024 22:38 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial Committed to the Education of Future Agricultural Generations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / CNH

CNH and its brand, CASE IH, have joined forces with the National University of Córdoba (UNC) to promote the training of new professionals.

With the aim of linking the local machinery and agricultural technology industry with students and professionals of agricultural sciences and related careers, CNH and its Case IH brand announced together with the National University of Córdoba (UNC) the formalization of an academic collaboration agreement.

One of the project's proposals is to promote education, by implementing open innovation and leveraging the technologies and tools necessary for effective training.

A total of 400 students had the opportunity to visit and tour the CNH plant in Cordoba. Together with specialists in the area, they were able to learn about the Training Center, the manufacturing lines of national products, the Ecological Island and the Control Room.

On the campus of the University the "Week of the Harvester" was held - the first meeting organized by Máquinas del Centro, official Case IH dealer.

Read the full article here.

CNH - Universidad Nacional de Cordoba

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
