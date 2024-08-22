

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in the euro area deteriorated for the first time since early this year, preliminary survey data from the European Commission showed Thursday.



The flash consumer confidence index eased to -13.4 from -13.0 in July. Economists had expected the reading to remain unchanged.



The index fell for the first time since February.



The corresponding indicator for the EU shed 0.1 percentage points to reach -12.3 in August.



Both indicators remain short of their long-term average, the commission said.



Data for the latest survey was collected from August 1 to 21.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News