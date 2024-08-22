DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Global Chemotherapy Drugs Market to Grow Substantially at a CAGR of ~9% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The chemotherapy drugs market is expected to experience significant growth due to several factors, including the rising incidence of various cancers and an increase in risk factors associated with cancer development. Additionally, the surge in pharmaceutical trials for chemotherapy drugs and the growing emphasis on enhancing the safety and effectiveness of these treatments are anticipated to drive substantial revenue growth in the market throughout the forecast period (2024-2030).

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chemotherapy Drugs Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading chemotherapy drugs companies' market shares, challenges, chemotherapy drugs market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market chemotherapy drugs companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Chemotherapy Drugs Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global chemotherapy drugs market during the forecast period.

Based on the indication segment of the chemotherapy drugs market, the lung cancer category is projected to register a significant growth in revenue in the chemotherapy drugs market during the forecast period (2024-2030).

Notable chemotherapy drugs companies such as Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A., Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc., Amgen, Loxo Oncology Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Astellas Pharma Inc., GLS Pharma Pvt. Ltd., TAIHO PHARMA CANADA, INC., Beta Drugs, TAIHO PHARMA CANADA, INC., Ipsen Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, and several others, are currently operating in the chemotherapy drugs market.

and several others, are currently operating in the chemotherapy drugs market. In August 2024, AstraZeneca's IMFINZI (durvalumab) , in combination with chemotherapy, received approval in the US for treating adult patients with resectable early-stage (IIA-IIIB) NSCLC who do not have known EGFR mutations or ALK rearrangements.

, in combination with chemotherapy, received approval in the US for treating adult patients with resectable early-stage (IIA-IIIB) NSCLC who do not have known EGFR mutations or ALK rearrangements. In August 2024, Johnson & Johnson revealed that the FDA has granted approval for RYBREVANT® (amivantamab-vmjw) in combination with LAZCLUZE (lazertinib) as a first-line treatment for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who have EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations, as identified by an FDA-approved test.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the chemotherapy drugs market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Chemotherapy Drugs Market Report

Chemotherapy Drugs Overview

Chemotherapy drugs are powerful medications used to treat cancer by targeting and destroying rapidly dividing cells, a hallmark of cancerous growth. These drugs can be administered in various forms, including oral pills, injections, or intravenously, depending on the type of cancer and the treatment plan. Chemotherapy drugs work by interfering with the cell cycle, which is the process of cell growth and division. Some drugs damage the DNA of cancer cells, preventing them from multiplying, while others inhibit the enzymes and proteins necessary for cell division. Because they target rapidly dividing cells, chemotherapy drugs also affect normal cells that divide quickly, such as those in the bone marrow, digestive tract, and hair follicles, leading to side effects like fatigue, nausea, hair loss, and an increased risk of infection.

There are different classes of chemotherapy drugs, each with a unique mechanism of action. For example, alkylating agents like cyclophosphamide work by adding an alkyl group to the DNA, causing cross-linking and preventing the cancer cells from replicating. Antimetabolites, such as methotrexate, mimic the building blocks of DNA and RNA, disrupting the cell's ability to replicate its genetic material. Additionally, plant alkaloids like paclitaxel interfere with the microtubules necessary for cell division. The choice of chemotherapy drugs and their combinations depends on the type of cancer, its stage, and the patient's overall health. While chemotherapy is an effective treatment for many cancers, it often requires a careful balance between destroying cancer cells and managing side effects to ensure the best possible outcome for the patient.

Chemotherapy Drugs Market Insights

North America is projected to dominate revenue generation in the global chemotherapy drugs market due to several factors, including a large cancer patient population, a growing number of smokers, a strong market for product development and launches, high consumer awareness, and the presence of major market players in the region.

A key driver of the North American chemotherapy drugs market's expansion is the increasing incidence of cancer. Additionally, the ongoing rise in smoking rates is another factor fueling the growth of the chemotherapy drugs market.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the chemotherapy drugs market, get a snapshot of the Chemotherapy Drugs Market Outlook

Chemotherapy Drugs Market Dynamics

The chemotherapy drugs market is influenced by several dynamic factors that shape its growth and evolution. One of the primary drivers is the rising incidence of cancer globally, which spurs demand for effective chemotherapy treatments. As cancer prevalence continues to increase due to factors such as aging populations and lifestyle changes, there is a constant need for novel and improved drugs. This drives pharmaceutical companies to invest in R&D to create more effective and less toxic chemotherapy options.

Another significant factor affecting the chemotherapy drugs market is the rapid advancement in biotechnology and genomics. The development of targeted therapies and personalized medicine has revolutionized cancer treatment, moving beyond traditional chemotherapy to more tailored approaches. These advancements have led to the emergence of new drug classes, such as monoclonal antibodies and small molecule inhibitors, which are often more effective and have fewer side effects compared to conventional chemotherapy.

Market dynamics are also shaped by the regulatory environment and approval processes. Regulatory agencies like the FDA and EMA play a crucial role in determining which drugs make it to market. The lengthy and complex approval process can impact the speed at which new therapies are introduced, affecting market dynamics and competition. Additionally, the patent landscape is a crucial factor, as patents protect innovative drugs from generic competition for a period, influencing pricing and market share.

Finally, the chemotherapy drugs market is impacted by economic factors, including drug pricing and reimbursement policies. High costs associated with innovative therapies can pose a challenge for patients and healthcare systems. The market is also influenced by healthcare budgets, insurance coverage, and government policies that determine the accessibility and affordability of chemotherapy drugs. These economic considerations can affect the adoption rates of new therapies and shape overall market trends.

Get a sneak peek at the chemotherapy drugs market dynamics @ Chemotherapy Drugs Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021-2030 Chemotherapy Drugs Market CAGR ~9% Key Chemotherapy Drugs Companies Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A., Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc., Amgen, Loxo Oncology Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Astellas Pharma Inc., GLS Pharma Pvt. Ltd., TAIHO PHARMA CANADA, INC., Beta Drugs, TAIHO PHARMA CANADA, INC., Ipsen Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, among others

Chemotherapy Drugs Market Assessment

Chemotherapy Drugs Market Segmentation

Chemotherapy Drugs Market Segmentation By Drug Class: Alkylating Agents, Mitotic Inhibitors, Antimetabolites, Topoisomerase Inhibitors, and Others

Alkylating Agents, Mitotic Inhibitors, Antimetabolites, Topoisomerase Inhibitors, and Others

Chemotherapy Drugs Market Segmentation By Indication: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, and Others

Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, and Others

Chemotherapy Drugs Market Segmentation By Route of Administration: Oral and Parenteral

Oral and Parenteral

Chemotherapy Drugs Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the chemotherapy drugs market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Chemotherapy Drugs Companies

Table of Contents

1 Chemotherapy Drugs Market Report Introduction 2 Chemotherapy Drugs Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Chemotherapy Drugs Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Chemotherapy Drugs Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Chemotherapy Drugs Market Layout 8 Chemotherapy Drugs Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the chemotherapy drugs market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Chemotherapy Drugs Market Trends

Related Reports

Cancer Therapy Market

Cancer Therapy Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cancer therapy companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly & Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Pyrexar Medical, Eckert & Ziegler, IBA, Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Oncology Drugs Market

Oncology Drugs Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key oncology drugs companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly & Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, BAYER AG., Celldex Therapeutics Inc., Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Genentech, Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, BeiGene, among others.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key NSCLC companies, including EMD Serono, Merck, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., Celgene, CellSight Technologies, Inc., BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Inc., J Ints Bio, Forward Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Teligene US, Rain Oncology Inc, ReHeva Biosciences, Inc., Amgen, Novartis, RedCloud Bio, Parexel, Vitrac Therapeutics, LLC, Mythic Therapeutics, Instil Bio, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., AstraZeneca, Precision Biologics, Inc, Promontory Therapeutics Inc., Palobiofarma SL, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Revolution Medicines, Inc., Cullinan Oncology, LLC, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Innate Pharma, among others.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight - 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key non-small cell lung cancer companies, including BridgeBio Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, EMD Serono, Merck, BridgeBio Pharma, Abbvie, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company BioNTech SE, Shenzhen TargetRx, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Chong Kun Dang, Bristol Myers Squibb, Innovent Biologics, Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical, Bayer, GeneScience Pharmaceuticals, InventisBio, Apollomics, Imugene, Ono Pharmaceutical, Pierre Fabre, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Surface Oncology, Inhibrx, Sinocelltech, Mirati Therapeutics, REVOLUTION Medicines, Yong Shun Technology Development, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Galecto Biotech, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-chemotherapy-drugs-market-to-grow-substantially-at-a-cagr-of-9-by-2030--delveinsight-302228362.html