Freitag, 23.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
WKN: A2JGTZ | ISIN: CA46989B1031
ACCESSWIRE
23.08.2024 01:02 Uhr
Early Warning Report - Shares of Jade Leader Corp.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Take over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding the disposition and acquisition of securities of Jade Leader Corp. ("Jade Leader").

On August 22, 2024, Normand Goupil ("Mr. Goupil"), purchased pursuant to a private placement, a total of 1,500,000 Units or 2.2% of the issued and outstanding shares of Jade Leader for cash consideration of $75,000 or $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and a half common share purchase warrant. Each full common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") entitles him to purchase one half of an additional common share at a price of $0.10 per share until August 22, 2027. Following the share purchase Mr. Goupil will beneficially own, control or have direction over, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 7,000,000 Common Shares representing 10.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as well as hold 1,500,000 Warrants (representing 12.3% on a partly diluted basis, assuming the exercise of all Warrants held by Mr. Goupil). The Common Shares are being acquired for investment purposes and in the future, he may further decrease or increase his beneficial ownership of the securities of Jade Leader.

A copy of the early warning report will be available on Jade Leader's Sedar profile at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information Contact:

info@jadeleader.ca
Or Jean Pierre Jutras, President
at 1.403.233.0464

SOURCE: Jade Leader Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
