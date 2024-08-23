Anzeige
Freitag, 23.08.2024
PR Newswire
23.08.2024 04:06 Uhr
Hobonichi Techo to Launch 2025 Lineup with Over 350 New Items, Riding the Wave of Global Popularity

Hobonichi Dominates the World of Planning and Journaling

TOKYO, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hobonichi is thrilled to unveil its highly anticipated 2025 lineup, set to launch on September 1, 2024. The Hobonichi Techo, the brand's beloved Japanese planner, is experiencing a surge in global popularity. The 2024 edition has sold over 900,000 units across more than 100 countries and regions, marking a 30% year-over-year (YOY) increase in global sales. On social media, Hobonichi enthusiasts have cultivated a community where users share their planner and journaling pages daily, leading to posts tagged with "hobonichi" to double YOY.
https://www.1101.com/store/techo/en/

Hobonichi Techo 2025

*Data compared 2023/09 - 2024/05 vs. 2022/09 - 2023/05.

English Planners Are Available!

Hobonichi is proud to offer English versions in 7 out of their 24 planner types, including the popular one-page-per-day format in A5 and A6 sizes and its weekly planner type. The planner's key features are its 180-degree lay-flat binding that ensures effortless writing and its use of the renowned Tomoe River Paper, which is known for its ultra-thin yet sturdy quality.

Over 350 New Items for the 2025 Edition, Including Planners and Stationery!

The highly anticipated annual product launch for the Hobonichi Techo includes new designs and unique collaborations with artists and brands that appeal to a wide range of users. Highlights for the 2025 edition include a third-year collaboration with "ONE PIECE magazine," as well as other popular collaborations with illustrators Hiroko Kubotta and Yumi Kitagishi. Further included are old woodblock print designs selected from Bijutsukai and Shin-Bijutsukai that were published during the Meiji period (1868-1912).

Where to Buy?

The official Hobonichi Store website is the primary source for purchasing the full range of products. The website offers shopping in local currencies, multiple payment methods, and free shipping on orders above a certain amount. Furthermore, Hobonichi provides all-inclusive prices in various countries, covering customs, duties, and taxes. Hobonichi products are also available through local sales channels, including Amazon, stationery shops, and bookstores. For more information, please visit Hobonichi's "Where to Buy" page.

About Hobonichi Co., Ltd.

Founded by copywriter Shigesato Itoi in 1998, Hobo Nikkan Itoi Shinbun, also known as "Hobonichi," is a website that offers a variety of free, original content that includes interviews, essays, and live blogs. Along with the Hobonichi Techo, Hobonichi also sells original lifestyle products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2476984/Hobonichi_Techo_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hobonichi-techo-to-launch-2025-lineup-with-over-350-new-items-riding-the-wave-of-global-popularity-302216384.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
