GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.08.2024 07:34 Uhr
86 Leser
Sampo plc's share buybacks 22 August 2024

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 August 2024 at 8:30 am


Sampo plc's share buybacks 22 August 2024

On 22 August 2024, Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Sampo plc's share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market (MIC Code)
4,33840.44AQEU
37,11240.43CEUX
24940.40TQEX
55,06040.41XHEL
TOTAL96,75940.42

*rounded to two decimals

On 17 June 2024, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 400 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 18 June 2024, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 5,129,435 Sampo A shares representing 1.02 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.


On behalf of Sampo plc,
Morgan Stanley


For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
DEN-FSA
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)

Attachment

  • Sampo_share_buyback_22_08_2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4ae6c6c9-e6cc-4d1b-82dd-6e035e9e7f92)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
