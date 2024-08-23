Anzeige
Freitag, 23.08.2024
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
23.08.24
08:02 Uhr
23,995 Euro
-0,020
-0,08 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.08.2024 07:58 Uhr
Equinor ASA: Announcement of cash dividend per share in NOK for first quarter 2024

Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announced on 25 April 2024 an ordinary cash dividend per share of USD 0.35 and an extraordinary cash dividend per share of USD 0.35 for first quarter 2024.

The NOK cash dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 19 August 2024, in total seven business days.

Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 10.6204. Total cash dividend for first quarter 2024 of USD 0.70 per share is consequently NOK 7.4343 per share.

On 28 August 2024, the cash dividend will be paid to relevant shareholders on Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange) and to holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on New York Stock Exchange.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
