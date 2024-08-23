Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.08.2024 08:06 Uhr
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Michael Lindsell
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc
b) LEI 213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 75p shares GB0031977944
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
79,768.7674 pence per share25
d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 25 ordinary 75p shares 79,768.7674 pence per share
e) Date of the transaction 22 August 2024
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC


© 2024 PR Newswire
