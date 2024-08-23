Anzeige
Freitag, 23.08.2024
Kursfeuerwerk: +108,33% Kursgewinn seit Montag, geht es heute weiter?
WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SWEF: July 2024 NAV

DJ SWEF: July 2024 NAV 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: July 2024 NAV 
23-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") 
Net Asset Value, 31 July 2024 
This announcement contains price sensitive information. 
As at the close of business on 31 July 2024 the unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 
104.28p (30 June 2024: 104.92p). Please refer to the Reconciliation of NAV per share movements below for more 
information. 
Net Asset Value in total: 
 
Loans advanced                     GBP165.9m 
Cash and cash equivalents               GBP39.1m 
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP1.0m 
Other net assets/(liabilities)             (GBP3.8m) 
Net assets                       GBP202.2m

The Cash and cash equivalents balance in the table above includes a cash reserve to cover undrawn loan commitments in the portfolio, totaling GBP23.0 million, as set out in the table below.

Capital amounts drawn as at 31 July 2024 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 31 July 2024 are shown below. 

Local Currency       Sterling (2) 
Amounts drawn GBPm (1)                    GBP136.3m            GBP136.3m 
Amounts drawn EURm (1)                     EUR33.9m            GBP28.6m 
                                   GBP164.9m 
Committed but undrawn cash amounts GBPm (3)          GBP23.0m             GBP23.0m 
                                   GBP23.0m

(1) The balances shown corresponds to cash advanced.

(2) Euro amounts drawn converted at the month end spot rate.

(3) Excludes interest which may be capitalised.

The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income.

Reconciliation of NAV per share movements for the month ended 31 July 2024: 

July 2024 (pence) 
NAV at the beginning of period          104.92 
Operating Income available to distribute (4) (5) 0.77 
Unrealised FX gains / (losses) (6)           (0.04) 
Dividend declared                    (1.37) 
NAV at the end of the period           104.28

(4) Operating Income available to distribute comprises loan income recognised in the period less operating costs incurred. It includes realised foreign exchange gains and losses that are available to distribute except where the realised gains and losses relate to the settlement of hedges that were previously rolled forward and the gain or loss on that roll forward was classified as unavailable to distribute (see note 5 below).

(5) On occasion, the Group may realise a gain or loss on the roll forward of a hedge if it becomes necessary to extend a capital hedge beyond the initial anticipated loan term. If this situation arises the Group will separate the realised FX gain or loss from other realised FX gains or losses and not consider it available to distribute or as a reduction in distributable profits. The FX gain or loss will only be transferred to distributable income when the rolled hedge matures or is settled due to the loan repayment, and the final net gain or loss on the capital hedges over the life of the loan can be determined.

(6) Unrealised foreign exchange gain/losses relate to the net impact of changes in the valuation of foreign exchange hedges and the sterling equivalent value of Euro loan investments (using the applicable month end rate). Mismatches between the hedge valuations and the loan investments may occur depending on the shape of the forward FX curve and this causes some movement in the NAV. These unrealised FX gains / losses are not considered part of distributable reserves.

All figures herein are published based on current information, estimates and judgements. Enquiries:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

Duke Le Prevost

T: +44 203 5303 630

E: starwood@apexgroup.com

Jefferies International Limited

Gaudi Le Roux

Harry Randall

Ollie Nott

T: +44 020 7029 8000

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GG00BPLZ2K28 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  342331 
EQS News ID:  1973473 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1973473&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.