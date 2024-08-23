Anzeige
Freitag, 23.08.2024
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
23.08.24
08:03 Uhr
1,874 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8581,91609:51
Dow Jones News
23.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 22 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           75,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8920     GBP1.6040 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8640     GBP1.5840 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8734     GBP1.5920

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,551,115 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
73        1.8680        XDUB     08:12:36      00029159027TRDU1 
1,776      1.8660        XDUB     08:24:36      00029159077TRDU1 
2,401      1.8700        XDUB     09:13:22      00029159325TRDU1 
2,458      1.8680        XDUB     09:13:22      00029159326TRDU1 
1,233      1.8640        XDUB     09:13:25      00029159327TRDU1 
1,175      1.8640        XDUB     09:13:26      00029159328TRDU1 
2,437      1.8740        XDUB     10:19:05      00029159661TRDU1 
2,523      1.8740        XDUB     10:19:05      00029159662TRDU1 
1,598      1.8720        XDUB     10:19:06      00029159663TRDU1 
2,530      1.8680        XDUB     10:22:47      00029159680TRDU1 
2,891      1.8680        XDUB     10:58:36      00029159921TRDU1 
484       1.8740        XDUB     11:46:59      00029160129TRDU1 
1,785      1.8740        XDUB     11:46:59      00029160130TRDU1 
2,435      1.8740        XDUB     12:19:30      00029160215TRDU1 
2,756      1.8740        XDUB     12:31:47      00029160254TRDU1 
2,688      1.8720        XDUB     13:14:33      00029160345TRDU1 
2,450      1.8720        XDUB     13:22:11      00029160360TRDU1 
2,321      1.8720        XDUB     13:39:46      00029160389TRDU1 
790       1.8700        XDUB     13:47:00      00029160405TRDU1 
66        1.8700        XDUB     13:47:00      00029160406TRDU1 
2,448      1.8720        XDUB     14:03:22      00029160471TRDU1 
2,409      1.8700        XDUB     14:14:59      00029160495TRDU1 
4,726      1.8680        XDUB     14:49:44      00029160823TRDU1 
857       1.8680        XDUB     14:50:02      00029160831TRDU1 
1,901      1.8680        XDUB     14:50:02      00029160832TRDU1 
2,618      1.8700        XDUB     15:02:32      00029161078TRDU1 
220       1.8720        XDUB     15:12:15      00029161306TRDU1 
349       1.8720        XDUB     15:12:15      00029161307TRDU1 
4        1.8720        XDUB     15:14:51      00029161370TRDU1 
238       1.8720        XDUB     15:14:51      00029161371TRDU1 
1,250      1.8720        XDUB     15:15:55      00029161377TRDU1 
1,269      1.8720        XDUB     15:15:55      00029161378TRDU1 
4,338      1.8680        XDUB     15:18:51      00029161396TRDU1 
64        1.8920        XDUB     15:46:48      00029161618TRDU1 
2,719      1.8920        XDUB     15:46:49      00029161619TRDU1 
2,350      1.8920        XDUB     15:51:21      00029161729TRDU1 
559       1.8900        XDUB     15:51:21      00029161730TRDU1 
1,734      1.8900        XDUB     15:51:21      00029161731TRDU1 
2,626      1.8820        XDUB     15:58:23      00029161933TRDU1 
2,562      1.8760        XDUB     16:08:12      00029162046TRDU1 
2,889      1.8800        XDUB     16:25:26      00029162274TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,306      1.5900        XLON     12:20:41      00029160218TRDU1 
2,438      1.5920        XLON     13:14:20      00029160344TRDU1 
2,407      1.5900        XLON     13:46:59      00029160404TRDU1 
2,337      1.5880        XLON     14:14:59      00029160493TRDU1 
2,314      1.5880        XLON     14:14:59      00029160494TRDU1 
2,050      1.5900        XLON     15:07:43      00029161148TRDU1 
290       1.5900        XLON     15:07:43      00029161149TRDU1 
2,414      1.5840        XLON     15:21:01      00029161413TRDU1 
2,315      1.6040        XLON     15:51:21      00029161728TRDU1 
141       1.5960        XLON     15:58:23      00029161934TRDU1 
2,166      1.5960        XLON     15:58:23      00029161935TRDU1 
3,822      1.5960        XLON     16:25:14      00029162272TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  342328 
EQS News ID:  1973491 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1973491&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
