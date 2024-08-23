Thor Explorations Announces Financial and -2

Anzeige
Dow Jones News
23.08.2024 08:34 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

DJ Thor Explorations Announces Financial and Operating Results, for the Three and Six Months Ending June 30, 2024 

Thor Explorations Ltd. (THX) 
Thor Explorations Announces Financial and Operating Results, for the Three and Six Months Ending June 30, 2024 
23-Aug-2024 / 08:01 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
This Announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 
("MAR"). Upon the publication of this Announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public 
domain. 
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2024) - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor 
Explorations", "Thor" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational and financial review for its Segilola Gold 
mine, located in Nigeria ("Segilola"), and for the Company's mineral exploration properties located in Nigeria and 
Senegal for the three months ("Q2 2024" or the "Period") and six months to June 30, 2024 ("H1 2024"). 
The Company's Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements together with the notes related thereto, as 
well as the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, are available on 
Thor Explorations' website at https://thorexpl.com/investors/financials/. 
All figures are in US dollars ("USUSD") unless otherwise stated. 
Financial Highlights for the Period and H1 2024 
 . 
  23,588 ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") sold in Q2 2024 with an average gold price of USUSD2,309 per oz. 
 
 . 
  Cash operating cost of USUSD585 per oz sold and all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") of USUSD802 per oz sold. 
   - 
    During the Period, lower cost medium and high-grade stockpile with an average grade of 3.42 grams per tonne of 
    gold ("g/tAu") was fed through the mill resulting in a lower than expected cash operating cost and AISC. 
 
 
 . 
  Q2 2024 revenue of USUSD53.8 million (Q2 2023: USUSD41.3 million) and H1 2024 of USUSD87.1 million (H1 2023: USUSD81.7 
  million). 
 
 . 
  Q2 2024 EBITDA of USUSD37.6 million (Q2 2023: USUSD25.6 million) and H1 2024 of USUSD60.9 million (H1 2023: USUSD40.3 
  million). 
 
 . 
  Q2 2024 net profit of USUSD27.5 million (Q2 2023: USUSD14.4 million) and H1 2024 of USUSD39.9 million (H1 2023: USUSD17.4 
  million). 
 
 . 
  The Company paid a further USUSD7.9 million towards its senior debt facility, leaving a balance of USUSD6.5 million 
  which is scheduled to be fully repaid by the end of the calendar year. 
 
 . 
  Net debt of USUSD2.7 million as at June 30, 2024. 
 
Operational Highlights for Q2 2024 and H1 2024 
Segilola Production 
 . 
  Gold Poured for the Period totalled 21,742 oz (H1 2024: 40,285 oz). 
   - 
    Mill feed grade was 3.42 g/tAu with recovery at 94.6%. 
 
   - 
    A total of 174,000 tonnes of ore were processed with no significant downtime periods. 
 
   - 
    The process plant achieved improved recoveries in Q2 2024 reducing the gold in circuit ("GIC") by 3,652 oz of 
    gold. 
 
   - 
    The stockpile balance increased by 37% to 1,179,693 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 1.01g/t. The 
    significant stockpile available offers flexibility and low risk for future process plant production. 
 
 
 . 
  This Period saw the completion and commissioning of the plant upgrade and the beginning of the drawdown of the gold 
  in circuit. As a result, more gold was poured and sold than was recovered during the Period. 
 
 . 
  This Period also saw the highest recovery rate and highest number of ounces poured by the Company in its last five 
  quarters. 
 
Segilola Exploration 
 . 
  The focus was on near mine exploration and the delineation of potential additional underground resources at 
  Segilola. Structural studies which commenced in Q1 2024 were completed in the Period and interpreted to assist the 
  drilling programmes. 
 
 . 
  A 12,000 metre ("m") drilling programme targeting the possible extension of the gold mineralisation underneath the 
  designed open pit commenced late in the Period. 
   - 
    The Company aims to release an initial set of drill results in September 2024. 
 
 
 . 
  The Company's exploration activities carried out in Q2 2024 were a continuation of both geochemical target 
  generations and drilling those targets that justify follow up testing. 
 
 . 
  Regional stream sediment and soil/auger sampling programmes continued with the objective of generating drilling 
  targets. Significant results from stream sediment samples include values of 0.55g/tAu and 1.03g/tAu. 
 
 . 
  Regional stream sediment sampling in Ondo State returned significant values of 0.30g/tAu,0.57g/tAu,1.66g/tAu,1.73g/ 
  tAu, 3.01g/tAu. 
 
Douta 
 . The acquisition of the Douta-West Licence was completed in Q2 2024. The licence lies contiguous to the 
  Company's existing Douta Permit and contains advanced exploration targets. 
 . The Company's strategy is to combine both licences and scale up the size of a combined Douta Project for 
  the Douta Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS"). 
 . Drilling activities continued on Douta and Douta West in Q2 2024 with further rounds of metallurgical 
  testing in China and Australia being carried out and final results of the metallurgical testing are expected in 
  early Q4 2024. 
 . The Company plans to produce an updated Douta Project Resource in Q4 2024 and with most of the other 
  Douta Project PFS workstreams complete, the Company expects to complete the PFS soon after. 
 . At the Sofita Project, a total of 1,116 geochemical samples were collected during the Period. Complete 
  assay results and compilation of data is pending. 
 . At Makosa East, the Company completed a programme of extensional reverse circulation drilling over a 
  strike length of about 2,700m on a series of 200m to increase the oxide resources along the northern strike 
  extensions of the Makosa East prospect. 
 . Several higher-grade intersections were obtained including 24m grading 3.53g/tAu in drillhole DTRC941, 
  12m grading 1.40g/tAu in DTRC920 and 9m grading 2.74g/tAu in DTRC921. 
 . Additional extensional and infill drilling is planned to test for additional resources with the priority 
  being the near-surface, oxidised weathering zone. 
Lithium 
 . 
  Thor, through its fully-owned Nigerian subsidiary Newstar, has secured over 600 square kilometres ("km^2") of 
  granted tenure in Nigeria that forms Oyo State, Kwara State and Ekiti State Lithium Project Areas. 
 
 . 
  Exploration activities during the Period, comprising geological mapping and detailed auger soil sampling, focused 
  on generating targets within Newstar-owned exploration permits. A total of 1,935 geochemical samples were collected 
  and analysed by MSA Laboratories, Vancouver. 
 
 . 
  Newstar commenced a first pass drilling (400m x100m) campaign with two Reverse Circulation (RC) rigs to assess the 
  target generated from both auger and field mapping. A total of 15 drill holes were completed, totalling 1,121m with 
  no significant mineralisation results. 
 
 . 
  The Company is currently completing the finalisation of delineating drill targets in the Komu area for its Q3 2024 
  drilling programme. 
 
Environment, Social and Governance 
 . 
  Following targeted HSE actions, Q2 2024 has seen a significant increase in reporting on near misses, unsafe acts 
  and unsafe conditions with lessons learnt from the reporting fed back into toolbox talks and training exercises. 
 
 . 
  To commemorate World Day for Safety and Health at Work, SROL organised poster and essay competitions emphasising 
  the importance of health and safety in our host communities which attracted over 80 participants. 
 
 . 
  Environmental compliance monitoring continues monthly, with Q2 2024 emissions broadly compliant with the 2008 EIA 
  baseline. 
 
 . 
  The main focus with respect to the Company's corporate ESG activities for Q2 2024 has been funding and managing the 
  annual football competition mixing host community players with SROL staff - with 10 teams competing overall (six 
  men's teams and four women's teams). The competition facilitates cordial relations between the Company and host 
  community residents. 
 
 . 
  Further funding has been provided for village solar streetlights and the rebuilding of the Oba's palace (which also 
  acts as a community meeting hall). 
 
 . 
  Employment (Q2 2024) on the Segilola project stood at 1,705, 98% of which are Nigerian. Of this figure, 10.6% are 
  female, a slight increase on 2023 figures. Around 20% of the workforce is from the host communities. 
 
Outlook 
 . 
  Revised FY2024 production guidance of 90,000 oz for 2024 with a downward revised AISC guidance of USUSD900 to 
  USUSD1,000 per oz. 
 
 . 
  Advance exploration programmes across the portfolio, including near mine and underground projects at Segilola, 
  regional exploration programme at Segilola, extension and infill programmes at Douta, the assessment of potential 
  targets in Nigeria and acquiring new concessions and joint venture options on potential targets. 
 
 . 
  Continued advancement of the Douta project towards an updated resource and PFS. 
 
Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated: 
"We are pleased with the Company's operational performance for the second quarter and first half of 2024, where our 
financial performance has continued to improve year on year and we once again made a material paydown of our senior 
debt facility. With gold prices continuing to rise over the quarter, Q2 2024 revenue has increased by 30% compared to 
Q2 2023 generating a record net profit of USUSD27.5 million for the Period, an impressive increase of 91% compared to Q2 
2023. Net profit for the first half of the year was USUSDUSD39.9 million. 
"The Company has reduced its senior debt to USUSD6.5 million which is scheduled to be fully repaid this financial year.

We also continue to make progress on our payables, making a USUSD6.4 million reduction in the period." 
"Following the commissioning of the various plant upgrades in Q2 2024, I'm pleased by our operational results for the 
Period, where we achieved a recovery rate of 94.6% and poured more gold than was recovered from the mine. The strong 
recovery rate during this Period allowed us to reach our highest level of pouring for the last five quarters and we 
will continue to drawdown from the Gold In Circuit through the remainder of the year. 
"We have continued to focus on near mine exploration at Segilola and the structural studies which commenced in Q1 2024 
were completed in the Period. We commenced a 12,000m drilling programme targeting the possible extension of the gold 
mineralisation underneath the Segilola ultimate open pit and plan to share the drilling results in September 2024. We 
also commenced stream sediment and soil samples over the Period, which returned promising results. 
"At Douta, we acquired the Douta West licence over the Period. We completed a 15,000m drill programme at Douta after 
the Period and await the remaining results from Douta and Douta-West, which combined with the ongoing metallurgical 
studies will be used to update the Douta Resource and subsequently the Douta Preliminary Feasibility Study. 
"Exploration in our lithium licences remained positive in the Period with many samples collected and analysed during 
the Period which led to the conducting of a first pass drilling campaign in the exploration areas. We are currently 
finalising drill targets for our Q3 2024 drilling programme in the Komu area and I look forward to updating you on the 
results. 
"We have also continued to enhance our ESG policies in which targeted actions over previous quarters have begun to take 
effect, with an increase in reporting of unsafe events which is a testament to the hard work of our HSE team. We have 
also continued to actively engage with the host community around Segilola and we now have 20% of the workforce from the 
host communities. 
"Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we have reduced our production guidance to 90,000 oz for 2024. This reduction 
comes following a fly rock incident in July and a corresponding prioritisation of the health and safety of our local 
community and employees as we mine in the southern areas of the pit. I'm pleased to report that nobody was injured 
during the incident and following a three week period of feeding lower grade than planned grade ore sourced from 
stockpiles to the process plant, we have returned to the original mine plan. We have also lowered our AISC guidance to 
below USUSD1,000 per oz. 
"We look forward to progressing the drilling of the Segilola Underground Resource where we have a better understanding 
of the mineralisation and the structural controls. We look forward to updating our shareholders with the results in 
September." 
 
About Thor Explorations 
Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and 
production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest 
in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria and has a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project 
located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX". 
Qualified Person 
The above information has been prepared under the supervision of Alfred Gillman (Fellow AusIMM, CP), who is designated 
as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 and the AIM Rules and has reviewed and approves the content of 
this news release. He has also reviewed QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information. 
 
THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD. 
Segun Lawson 
President & CEO 
 
For further information please contact: 
Thor Explorations Ltd 
Email: info@thorexpl.com 
Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker) 
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Harry Rees 
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 
Hannam & Partners (Broker) 
Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Jay Ashfield / Franck Nganou 
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500 
BlytheRay (Financial PR) 
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren 
Tel: +44 207 138 3203 
Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR) 
Charles Goodwin / Shivantha Thambirajah / Soraya Jackson 
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512 
 
