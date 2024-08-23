

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Business confidence from France is the only major economic report due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.30 am ET, unemployment data is due from Hungary.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes manufacturing confidence survey results. The confidence index is forecast to rise marginally to 96 in August from 95 in July.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes consumer expectations survey results.



At 8.00 am ET, consumer confidence survey results are due from Spain.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News