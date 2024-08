LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L), a British insurer, confirmed the appointment of Senior Independent Director, Colin Keogh, as Interim Chair, it said in a statement on Friday.



The move follows the death of the company's Chair, Jonathan Bloomer, earlier this week.



Bloomer died on August 19 after a luxury yacht sank, off Italy.



