PR Newswire
23.08.2024 09:12 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23

[23.08.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
22.08.24IE00BN4GXL6316,063,600.00EUR0151,434,139.779.4272
22.08.24IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0957,728.4395.0127
22.08.24IE00BMQ5Y557186,600.00EUR020,136,036.82107.9102
22.08.24IE00BMDWWS8540,542.00USD04,579,849.86112.9656
22.08.24IE00BN0T9H7039,549.00GBP04,352,473.23110.0527
22.08.24IE00BKX90X6754,191.00EUR05,710,278.14105.3732
22.08.24IE00BKX90W5018,589.00CHF01,798,853.5796.7698
22.08.24IE000V6NHO664,047,618.00EUR040,797,701.6010.0794
22.08.24IE000L1I4R941,501,463.00USD016,433,288.3110.9449
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTINGValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
22.08.24IE000LJG9WK1769,970.00GBP07,859,387.9610.2074
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD AccValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
22.08.24IE000JL9SV51374,244.00USD04,077,044.3710.8941
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged AccValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
22.08.24IE000BQ3SE473,820,550.00SEK0405,379,691.78106.1051
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged DistValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
22.08.24IE000LSFKN16627,000.00GBP06,315,594.8110.073
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged DistValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
22.08.24IE000LH4DDC266,650.00EUR0701,966.8810.5321
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
22.08.24IE000WXLHR761,409,910.00EUR014,617,229.4010.3675
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACCValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
22.08.24IE000P7C793027,990.00GBP0292,365.1910.4453
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACCValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
22.08.24IE000061JZE2891,028.00USD09,267,148.9910.4005

