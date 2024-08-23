DJ Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist (LSPU LN) Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Aug-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 57.4248 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 48950848 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 342367 EQS News ID: 1973643 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 23, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)