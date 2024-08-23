DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C) (CEU2 LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Aug-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 22-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 93.9879 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21890139 CODE: CEU2 LN ISIN: LU1437015735 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU2 LN Sequence No.: 342412 EQS News ID: 1973733 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 23, 2024 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)