DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) (TPXU LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Aug-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) DEALING DATE: 22-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 17268.0 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1259790 CODE: TPXU LN ISIN: LU1681037781 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681037781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXU LN Sequence No.: 342443 EQS News ID: 1973797 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1973797&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2024 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)