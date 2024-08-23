Anzeige
Freitag, 23.08.2024

23.08.2024 09:49 Uhr
Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (XCOG LN) 
Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
23-Aug-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
DEALING DATE: 22-Aug-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 20.5263 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 82854 
CODE: XCOG LN 
ISIN: LU1981860585 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1981860585 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      XCOG LN 
Sequence No.:  342537 
EQS News ID:  1973985 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1973985&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2024 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
