Freitag, 23.08.2024
Kursfeuerwerk: +108,33% Kursgewinn seit Montag, geht es heute weiter?
Dow Jones News
23.08.2024 09:52 Uhr
DJ Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc (COMU LN) 
Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
23-Aug-2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 22-Aug-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.5811 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49687451 
CODE: COMU LN 
ISIN: LU1829218749 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1829218749 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      COMU LN 
Sequence No.:  342496 
EQS News ID:  1973903 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1973903&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2024 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
