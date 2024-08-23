DJ Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (PRUB LN) Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Aug-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.9334 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 446188 CODE: PRUB LN ISIN: LU2621112452 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2621112452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUB LN Sequence No.: 342591 EQS News ID: 1974099 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

