Cansortium Inc.: Cansortium Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

- Q2 Revenue up 12% YoY to a record $27.3 Million

- 11th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Cash Flow from Operations

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT brand, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial results are presented in U.S. dollars.

"We delivered another quarter of year-over-year revenue growth and positive cash flow generation during the second quarter as we continued to execute on our growth objectives," said CEO Robert Beasley. "We continue to lay the foundation for growth and scalability while remaining excited about the opportunities ahead."

"In Florida, we have focused on enhancing manufacturing efficiencies and cultivation yields, which has resulted in both an improvement of product quality and cost of goods sold. This has allowed us to retain high profit margins while price competition continues to heat up."

"Looking ahead, we are excited about our upcoming business combination with RIV Capital and have already begun key integration steps. Our shared focus remains on driving growth and profitability by leveraging our core strengths in cultivation, operating expertise and inventory optimization to drive results for shareholders. We remain laser focused on our existing portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas and look forward to closing the RIV Capital agreement in the fourth quarter."

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights (vs. Q2 2023)

  • Revenue increased 12% to $27.3 million compared to $24.4 million.
  • Florida revenue increased 15% to $23.1 million compared to $20.1 million.
  • Adjusted gross profit1 was $12.3 million or 48.6% of revenue, compared to $10.2 million or 46.4% of revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $7.7 million compared to $6.8 million, with the increase primarily driven by higher revenues due to additional production and stores.
  • Cash flow from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $2.8 million compared to $4.8 million in the prior year primarily due to settlement of tax payments that had been carried over from previous periods.
  • On June 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $8.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $67.5 million of total debt, with approximately 300 million shares outstanding.

Recent Operational Highlights

  • In Florida, Cansortium currently operates 35 stores and anticipates opening 4 new stores by Q2 2025.
  • In Pennsylvania, Cansortium completed renovations and expanded its Hanover store, refreshing its look and doubling its size. The store remained operational for the entirety of renovations.
  • The company has begun integration activities with RIV Capital sharing best operational practices and driving efficiencies in advance of the business combination expected to close in Q4 2024.

About Cansortium Inc.
Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

________________________________________

1 Adjusted gross profit is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted gross profit from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.

Forward-Looking Information
Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
For further information: www.getFLUENT.com.

Company Contact
 Robert Beasley, CEO
(850) 972-8077
investors.getFLUENT.com

Investor Relations Contact
 [email protected]

Cansortium Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023
(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated)






June 30,


December 31,






2024


2023


Assets








Current assets








Cash




$ 8,483


$ 10,521


Trade receivable




83


215


Inventory, net


Note 3


13,400


9,244


Biological assets


Note 4


4,279


331


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


Note 5


2,705


1,882


Total current assets




28,950


22,193










Property and equipment, net


Note 6


26,138


27,642


Intangible assets, net


Note 7


94,845


93,593


Right-of-use assets, net


Note 12


32,187


31,943


Goodwill


Note 8


1,525


1,525


Other assets




997


907


Total assets




$ 184,642


$ 177,803










Liabilities








Current liabilities








Trade payable




$ 5,676


$ 5,525


Accrued liabilities




10,445


9,779


Income taxes payable




28,666


22,009


Derivative liabilities


Note 10


1,715


9,109


Current portion of notes payable, net


Note 11


62,063


213


Current portion of lease liabilities


Note 12


3,081


2,872


Total current liabilities




111,646


49,507










Notes payable, net


Note 11


5,489


61,189


Lease liabilities


Note 12


37,944


37,242


Deferred tax liability




20,365


17,398


Other long-term liabilities


Note 20


3,447


3,882


Total liabilities




178,891


169,218










Shareholders' equity








Share capital


Note 13


183,690


183,690


Share-based compensation reserve




6,931


6,739


Equity conversion feature




6,867


6,677


Warrants


Notes 13


29,634


29,634


Accumulated deficit




(221,037)


(217,821)


Foreign currency translation reserve




(334)


(334)


Total shareholders' equity




5,751


8,585










Total liabilities and shareholders' equity




$ 184,642


$ 177,803

Cansortium Inc.
Statement of Operations
For the three- and six-months ending June 30, 2024 and 2023
(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated)





For the three months ended


For the six months ended





June 30,
2024


June 30,
2023


June 30,
2024


June 30,
2023

Revenue, net of discounts




$ 27,269


$ 24,430


$ 52,496


$ 46,486

Cost of goods sold




13,490


11,448


26,456


23,275

Gross profit before fair value adjustments




13,779


12,982


26,040


23,211












Fair value adjustments on inventory sold




(1,788)


2,211


(160)


4,552

Unrealized gain (loss) on changes
in fair value of biological assets


Note 4


8,268


(3,035)


9,315


(8,092)

Gross profit




20,259


12,158


35,195


19,671












Expenses











General and administrative


Note 14


4,607


2,571


8,570


4,883

Sales and marketing


Note 14


6,018


5,576


11,452


9,574

Depreciation and amortization


Notes 6,7


1,780


1,929


3,510


3,777

Share-based compensation




142


177


191


415

Total expenses




12,547


10,253


23,723


18,649












Income from operations




7,712


1,905


11,472


1,022












Other expense (income)











Finance costs, net


Note 19


4,835


4,324


9,546


8,573

Gain on change in fair value of derivative liability


Notes 10


(5,707)


(442)


(7,394)


(164)

Loss on disposal of assets




-


-


212


70

Loss from termination of a contract




3


82


3


3

Other miscellaneous income




(2)


-


-


67

Total other (income) expense




(871)


3,964


2,367


8,549












Income (loss) before income taxes




8,583


(2,059)


9,105


(7,527)












Income tax expense


Note 9


7,636


3,291


12,321


5,205












Net comprehensive income (loss)




$ 947


$ (5,350)


$ (3,216)


$ (12,732)












Net loss per share











Basic and diluted - continuing operations




$ 0.00


$ (0.02)


$ (0.01)


$ (0.05)












Weighted average number of shares











Basic number of shares




299,573,039


296,938,910


299,551,203


286,804,241

Diluted number of shares




341,443,706


352,230,174


341,763,315


339,972,379

Cansortium Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated)







For the six months ended



June 30,
2024

June 30,
2023


Operating activities




Net loss from continuing operations

$ (3,216)

$ (12,732)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:




Unrealized loss (gain) on changes in fair value of biological assets

(9,315)

8,092


Realized loss (gain) on changes in fair value of biological assets

160

(4,552)


Share-based compensation

191

415


Depreciation and amortization

7,473

8,042


Accretion and interest of convertible debentures

284

266


Accretion and interest of term loan

6,802

6,262


Interest of equipment loan

-

13


Interest on insurance financing

30

-


Interest on convertible promissory note

49

-


Loss on disposal of assets

212

70


Change in fair market value of derivative

(7,394)

(164)


Interest on lease liabilities

2,405

2,037


Deferred tax expense

2,898

(1,517)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Trade receivable

132

1


Inventory

8,132

7,402


Biological assets

(7,081)

(8,886)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

687

11


Right of Use Assets/Liabilities

(2,525)

67


Other assets

(90)

(40)


Trade payable

152

(135)


Accrued liabilities

666

(623)


Other long-term liabilities

(435)

(791)


Income taxes payable

6,657

6,722


Net cash provided by operating activities

6,874

9,960






Investing activities




Purchases of property and equipment

(3,902)

(4,339)


Purchase of intangible assets

(1,332)

-


Net cash used in investing activities

(5,234)

(4,339)






Financing activities




Net proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants

-

2,993


Net proceeds from convertible note

3,000

-


Payment of lease obligations

(1,412)

(3,188)


Net proceeds from auto and equipment loan

48

-


Principal repayments of notes payable

(5,314)

(4,988)


Net cash used in financing activities

(3,678)

(5,183)


Net increase (decrease) in cash

(2,038)

438


Cash, beginning of period

10,521

8,359


Cash, end of period

$ 8,483

$ 8,797

Cansortium Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated)


Three months ended


June 30,

June 30,



2024

2023

Variance

Net loss

$ 947

$ (5,350)

$ 6,297

Finance costs, net

4,835

4,324

511

Income taxes

7,636

3,291

4,345

Depreciation and amortization

3,771

3,887

(116)

EBITDA

$ 17,189

$ 6,152

$ 11,037






Three months ended


June 30,

June 30,



2024

2023

Variance

EBITDA

$ 17,189

$ 6,152

$ 11,037

Change in fair value of biological assets

(6,480)

824

(7,304)

Change in fair market value of derivative

(5,707)

(442)

(5,265)

Professional Fees

1,852

-

1,852

One-time employee costs

454

-

454

Loss on termination of contract

-

82

(82)

Share-based compensation

142

177

(35)

Other non-recurring expense/(income)

240

-

240

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 7,690

$ 6,793

$ 897






Six months ended


June 30,

June 30,



2024

2023

Variance

Net loss

$ (3,216)

$ (12,732)

$ 9,516

Finance costs, net

9,546

8,573

973

Income taxes

12,321

5,205

7,116

Depreciation and amortization

7,473

7,662

(189)

EBITDA

$ 26,124

$ 8,708

$ 17,416






Six months ended


June 30,

June 30,



2024

2023

Variance

EBITDA

$ 26,124

$ 8,708

$ 17,416

Change in fair value of biological assets

(9,155)

3,540

(12,695)

Change in fair market value of derivative

(7,394)

(164)

(7,230)

Professional Fees

3,641

-

3,641

One-time employee costs

614

-

614

Loss on termination of contract

-

3

(3)

Share-based compensation

191

415

(224)

Loss on diposal of assets

212

-

212

Other non-recurring expense/(income)

241

137

104

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 14,474

$ 12,639

$ 1,835

SOURCE Cansortium Inc.

