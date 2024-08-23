Anzeige
23.08.2024
XCMG Crane: XCMG Reinforces Global Leadership with Custom Crane Dispatch to Middle East

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinforcing its position as a global innovator in heavy lifting solutions, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG) has announced the successful bulk delivery of its flagship XCA160H cranes, featuring customized special paint schemes, to the thriving Middle East market. This strategic dispatch underscores XCMG's deep understanding of regional requirements and its commitment to providing tailored, professional-grade solutions.

XCMG customized cranes have been dispatched in bulk to the Middle East.

The XCA160H is a versatile, high-performance crane that has been tailored specifically for the challenging conditions of the Middle Eastern market. The machines have been engineered with advanced features designed to withstand the extreme temperatures and demanding working environments commonly found in the Middle East. Enhanced cooling systems, dust-proofing measures, and specialized coatings protect the cranes against sandstorms and high heat, ensuring reliable operation throughout the year.

Safety remains a top priority, and the XCA160H is no exception. The cranes incorporate advanced safety technologies, including real-time monitoring systems and automatic load control, to ensure the highest level of operator safety and equipment reliability.

XCMG places great emphasis on customer satisfaction and has worked closely with the client to customize the cranes according to their specific requirements. The distinctive special livery, reflecting the client's corporate identity, not only adds a touch of personalization but also enhances brand visibility on construction sites across the region.

"We are profoundly gratified to present these custom-crafted cranes to our esteemed partners in the Middle East," remarked a senior executive from XCMG. "This endeavor underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering premium products that embody the essence of innovation, reliability, and performance tailored to the specific requirements of international markets. We eagerly anticipate deepening our engagement with the region and nurturing enduring collaborations with our esteemed clients."

This delivery is part of XCMG's broader strategy to strengthen its presence in key international markets. By leveraging its global network and localized service teams, the company aims to provide comprehensive support throughout the lifecycle of its products, ensuring customer satisfaction and long-term partnerships.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2488332/Image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-reinforces-global-leadership-with-custom-crane-dispatch-to-middle-east-302229345.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
