boost.ai Announces boost.ai | Elevate your brand with an AI-powered virtual agent on Salesforce AppExchange

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- boost.ai today announced it has launched boost.ai on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowering customers to deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences while operating at scale. boost.ai's generative-first approach to customer service pairs the best safety practices of traditional conversational AI with the power of generative technology. Trusted by global brands across the finance and insurance sectors, boost.ai boasts a 90% resolution rate across all conversations.

By offering boost.ai's technology on the Salesforce AppExchange, customers can capitalize on the intelligent automation offered by boost.ai through Salesforce Data Cloud. This will drive opportunities to unlock the power of enterprise data by bringing data together from any source and within the Salesforce ecosystem; improving customer experiences by delivering more dynamic, personalized experiences without increasing the risk profile. With Data Cloud, boost.ai's harmonized data becomes the bedrock for delivering AI at scale and powering enterprise AI use cases.

"The key aspects every business leader needs to consider when exploring AI today are risk and functionality. We've now delivered a true generative-hybrid solution within the Salesforce ecosystem, providing a dynamic AI platform that stays within the risk profile of even the most restrictive industries such as financial services," said Jerry Haywood, CEO of boost.ai. "Customers will have immediate access to new features like multilingual support. In a market driven by the consumer, customers will be able to unlock an AI-powered customer experience that they can trust."





"boost.ai is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by delivering a scalable, AI-powered customer experience," said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

boost.ai is a leading developer of conversational AI optimized for scale and the only global conversational AI platform to hold an ISO/IEC 27001 certification. Boasting the industry's most robust intent portfolio, boost.ai is pioneering an era of broad-scope virtual agents to deliver the most advanced and scalable technology on the market. With consistent resolution rates of 90%, Boost.ai's market-leading virtual agent supports enterprise customers across key industries throughout the United States and Europe, including banking, insurance, telecom, retail and more. In 2021, boost.ai was also named a major player in the IDC MarketScape category, Worldwide Conversational AI Platforms for Customer Service. Key customers include Santander Bank, MSU Federal Credit Union, Aspire General Services, Tokio Marine and more. Learn more at boost.ai.

