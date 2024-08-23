Anzeige
Freitag, 23.08.2024
23.08.2024 10:06 Uhr
RoboMarkets enhances trading conditions on the R StocksTrader platform: commission removal, expanded stock list, and new trading API

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMarkets is proud to announce significant updates to the R StocksTrader platform, which aim to enhance our clients' investment experience. These updates include simplifying trading conditions, expanding the list of available stocks, and launching a modern trading API.

RoboMarkets_Logo

1. Commission removal and updated approach to spreads

RoboMarkets is eliminating all order placement fees on the R StocksTrader platform as part of our commitment to provide the best trading conditions. Clients can now purchase stocks without incurring high minimum commissions, making even small investments more feasible. Instead of commissions, our fees for order execution will be incorporated into the market spread - the difference between the buying and selling price. The spread markup will not exceed 0.3% of the value of stocks and CFDs on stocks, which aligns with the best market standards. The new trading conditions will take effect on 2 September 2024.

2. Expanded stock list: over 150 new instruments

RoboMarkets has significantly expanded the list of stocks available for trading by adding over 150 new instruments. Among the newly added companies are:

- Reddit Inc. - a social network and news website where users can share and rate content.

- Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc. - a biotechnology company specialising in cancer therapy.

- Asana, Inc. - a developer of a work management platform.

- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. - a biopharmaceutical company developing antibodies for cancer treatment.

Clients can now diversify their investment portfolios by adding shares of the world's largest companies.

3. Launch of trading API

RoboMarkets is launching a trading API on the R StocksTrader platform, enabling clients to trade using algorithms, connect applications, and create their own custom services. The API is suitable for developing and testing strategies on both real and demo accounts, supporting trading in stocks, CFDs, currencies, and other instruments through a single interface. This solution is ideal for both retail and institutional traders and funds.

Further information and API documentation can be found here.

We are confident these changes will help our clients reach new heights in investing and trading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2215028/RoboMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robomarkets-enhances-trading-conditions-on-the-r-stockstrader-platform-commission-removal-expanded-stock-list-and-new-trading-api-302228782.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
