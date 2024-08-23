Anzeige
Freitag, 23.08.2024
Kursfeuerwerk: +108,33% Kursgewinn seit Montag, geht es heute weiter?
23.08.2024 10:16 Uhr
Marketing Automation Platform Netcore Cloud receives the highest possible scores in Email Value, Vision, and Roadmap: Independent Research Firm

The report notes, "Netcore Cloud is the only vendor evaluated that introduced a new way to use email - as a transaction hub."

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud is a comprehensive customer experience platform named a Strong Performer in the prestigious Forrester Wave: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q3 2024.

Netcore logo

As per Forrester, Netcore dominates Asia Pacific marketing automation with its in-email interactivity, which enables customer engagement, commerce, and data collection. The report states that "Netcore's current and planned offerings focus on "reducing friction" for marketers and end customers. Reference customers lauded Netcore for 'proactively identifying areas to innovate."

The Forrester Wave evaluates and highlights Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers. Through a 22-criterion evaluation of email marketing service providers, Forrester has identified, researched, analysed, and scored the most significant vendors. You can access the full report here.

Abithab Bhaskar, CEO of International Business, Netcore Cloud, said, "Being recognized as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave validates our continuous efforts to innovate and elevate email marketing as a critical revenue driver. This, along with our leadership in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant and The Forrester Wave: Commerce Search and Product Discovery, Q3 2023, demonstrates our commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions that enhance customer experiences for commerce brands."

Customer testimonials highlight the tangible benefits of Netcore's innovative approach:

  • Woodland: "Netcore Cloud's innovative solutions, particularly advanced segmentation and email personalisation, transformed our lead generation and customer engagement."
  • Experian: "Our partnership with Netcore has increased our credit report downloads by almost double."

Netcore's innovative approach to marketing has led many brands to success globally. In Europe, Netcore Cloud works with brands such as Crocs, Waitrose, The Big Jobsite, Holzkern, Shoke, Camper, Pepe Jeans and many more.

Netcore was previously named a leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery and The Forrester Wave: Commerce Search and Product Discovery, Q3 2023.

About Netcore Cloud
Netcore Cloud, a global leader in marketing technology, empowers marketers with its comprehensive Customer Engagement and Experience Suite to create personalized, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to integrate customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002062/3884930/Netcore_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marketing-automation-platform-netcore-cloud-receives-the-highest-possible-scores-in-email-value-vision-and-roadmap-independent-research-firm-302228822.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
