Freitag, 23.08.2024
Kursfeuerwerk: +108,33% Kursgewinn seit Montag, geht es heute weiter?
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
23.08.24
08:03 Uhr
4,340 Euro
+0,040
+0,93 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
23.08.2024 10:42 Uhr
82 Leser
BH Macro Limited - Transparency Reporting

BH Macro Limited - Transparency Reporting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Transparency Reporting

23 August 2024

As an investor in Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the "Master Fund"), the Company has received from State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 30 June 2024. The report is available on the Company's website, which can be accessed at www.bhmacro.com.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


