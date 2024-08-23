

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 23.08.2024 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG STARTS SMITHS GROUP WITH 'HOLD' - PRICE TARGET 1850 PENCE - RBC RAISES BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS TARGET TO 575 (550) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM' - RBC RAISES MOBICO GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 70 (65) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM' - UBS CUTS MELROSE INDUSTRIES TO 'SELL' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 400 (770) PENCE



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

© 2024 AFX News