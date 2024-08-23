Anzeige
Freitag, 23.08.2024
Kursfeuerwerk: +108,33% Kursgewinn seit Montag, geht es heute weiter?
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Frankfurt
23.08.24
08:03 Uhr
8,400 Euro
-0,050
-0,59 %
Dow Jones News
23.08.2024 11:37 Uhr
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Share Buyback Programme

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Share Buyback Programme 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Share Buyback Programme 
23-Aug-2024 / 10:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR SALE OF ANY SECURITIES OR AN 
OFFER OR INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION OR A SOLICITATION OF ANY VOTE OR APPROVAL. 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY) IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY 
JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
Share Buyback Programme 
As reported yesterday, the Company's Share Buyback Programme announced on 22 March 2024 has completed in accordance 
with its terms. In aggregate the Company has repurchased 1 million 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each to be held in 
treasury for a total consideration of GBP6.7 million. 
Further to the announcement of the Financial Results for the 52 weeks to 30 March 2024 made on 13 June 2024, in which 
the Company stated its intention to buy up to a further 2.5 million 'A' shares, the Company has now entered into an 
arrangement with Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") to repurchase up to 2.5 million 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40 
pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") (the "Programme"). This is consistent with the Company's capital 
allocation framework and reflects the Board's view that the current share price continues to represent a significant 
discount to the Company's underlying net asset value. The Programme is expected to enhance earnings per share. 
The share purchases will be made on the Company's behalf and in accordance with the arrangement and, in the case of any 
purchases made during closed periods and/or at any time when the Company has inside information, shall be made 
independently of and uninfluenced by the Company. 
Any purchase of Ordinary Shares effected pursuant to this Programme will be carried out on the London Stock Exchange 
and executed in accordance with, and subject to limits prescribed by, the Listing Rules and in accordance with the 
authorisation granted to the Board by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 23 July 2024. 
Due to the limited liquidity in the issued Ordinary Shares, any buyback of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the authority on 
any trading day may represent a significant proportion of the daily trading volume in the Ordinary Shares on the London 
Stock Exchange and may exceed 25 per cent. of the average daily trading volume, being the limit laid down in Article 5 
(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) 
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union 
(Withdrawal) Act 2018) dealing with buyback programmes and, accordingly, the Company will not benefit from the 
exemption contained in that Article. 
Any market purchase of 'A' Ordinary Shares under the Programme will be announced no later than 7:30 a.m. on the 
business day following the day on which the purchase occurred. 
Enquiries: 
Rachel Spencer 
Company Secretary 
020 8996 2073 
23 August 2024 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  342594 
EQS News ID:  1974155 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1974155&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2024 05:04 ET (09:04 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
