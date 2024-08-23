

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Industry Inc., part of German electrics and engineering giant Siemens AG, is recalling about 3,910 units of Siemens SolarReady Meter Combos citing risk of fire, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall involves SolarReady Meter Combos with catalog numbers MC2442S1200SC and MC2442S1200FC, manufactured from August 2021 through August 2022.



The product serves as the connection point between the utility power supply, a rooftop solar system, and the main electrical panel serving a home. Depending on the installation, the panel within the product could contain the branch breaker circuits (breaker box) for the entire home or part of the home. The panel also contains the main breaker service disconnect for the whole home's power.



The SolarReady Meter Combos, manufactured in Mexico, were sold at electrical distributors nationwide from August 2021 through April 2024 for between about $640 and $990, depending on the model.



According to the agency, an interior connection in the recalled Siemens SolarReady Meter Combos can overheat, posing a fire hazard.



The recall was initiated after the Alpharetta, Georgia-based firm received eight reports of overheating, including one report of a localized fire. However, the company has not received any reports of injuries related to the recalled product so far.



The consumers are urged to contact Siemens for an on-site inspection, and repair or replacement of recalled meter combos by a licensed contractor at no cost to the consumer.



