

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate decreased slightly during the May-July period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The unemployment rate dropped to 4.2 percent in May-July from 4.3 percent in April-June.



In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 4.0 percent.



The number of unemployed persons declined to 209,900 in the May-July period from 215,300 in the previous three months.



Meanwhile, the employment rate remained stable at 65.1 percent.



During July, the unemployment rate in the country was 4.2 percent, the same as in June.



