WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
23.08.2024
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 22 August 2024 were:

694.13p Capital only
704.24p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 100,000 Ordinary shares on 22nd August 2024, the Company has 90,321,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 12,888,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.


