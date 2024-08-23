Anzeige
Freitag, 23.08.2024
23.08.2024 13:24 Uhr
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 22 August 2024 were:

203.57c Capital only USD (cents)
155.36p Capital only Sterling (pence)
208.92c Including current year income USD (cents)
159.45p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 51,884,770 treasury shares on 31st March 2021, the Company has 241,822,801 Ordinary Shares in issue, including 52,497,053 which are held in Treasury.


