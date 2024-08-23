Trichome Analytical Appoints Industry Leader Sarah Ahrens as Partner and President, Strengthening Commitment to Cannabis Quality and Transparency

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2024 / Trichome Analytical, a leading provider of cannabis testing and compliance services, today announced a strategic partnership with Sarah Ahrens, who joins the company as President. Ahrens, a highly respected cannabis industry leader, brings a wealth of experience to Trichome Analytical, having founded and led True Labs for Cannabis, Inc. and spearheaded the formation of New Jersey's first scientific cannabis group, the Laboratory Testing Committee within the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association.





As the founder and CEO of True Labs, Ahrens established a stellar reputation for her expertise in cannabis testing services and driving industry standards. Notably, she built the first certified woman-owned cannabis testing lab on the East Coast.

Leveraging her proven track record in sales leadership and global customer experience transformation, coupled with her deep understanding of the cannabis market, Ahrens brings an innovative approach to cannabis testing in New Jersey.

Leading Trichome Analytical to New Heights

In her role as President, Ahrens will be instrumental in propelling Trichome Analytical's growth and expansion, all while maintaining the company's unwavering commitment to quality, professionalism, customer satisfaction, and consumer safety. Her focus will be on increasing market share and forging even stronger partnerships within the cannabis industry.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Sarah Ahrens to the Trichome Analytical team," said Kristen Goedde, Partner and Founder of Trichome Analytical. "Her proven leadership and extensive industry knowledge make her an invaluable asset. We have no doubt that Sarah will be instrumental in propelling Trichome Analytical to even greater heights."

"I am thrilled to join Trichome Analytical and contribute to the company's continued success," said Sarah Ahrens."Trichome Analytical shares my passion for advancing the cannabis industry through quality testing and transparency, ensuring the safety of consumers and patients. I look forward to collaborating with the team to expand our services and solidify our position as a leading force in the market."

About Trichome Analytical

Trichome Analytical, the first accredited and licensed cannabis testing laboratory in New Jersey, is headquartered in Mount Laurel Township. The company delivers the highest standard in professional, quality, compliant, and comprehensive testing services for cannabis and industrial hemp, serving cultivators, processors, retailers, and regulatory agencies. Now the only woman-led/WBE cannabis testing lab in the state, Trichome Analytical holds ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation, federal DEA registration for USDA-compliant hemp testing, and boasts a collective 115 years of laboratory experience, with an impressive 45 years dedicated specifically to cannabis. The Trichome Analytical team is passionate about partnering with and empowering cannabis stakeholders through detailed, reliable, and rapid analytical results, offering unique services that deliver significant value to operators.

