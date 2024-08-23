

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound rose to more than a 1-year high of 1.3137 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.3092.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to a 3-week high of 0.8467 and a 3-day high of 1.1195 from early lows of 0.8494 and 1.1143, respectively.



The pound edged up to 191.90 against the yen, from an early low of 190.38.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.33 against the greenback, 0.82 against the euro, 1.12 against the franc and 194.00 against the yen.



